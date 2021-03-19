Religion: Getting a sense of God's vastness

In 2009 I bought a 1977 VW Bug. Every fender was dented and it had no bumpers. Peeling paint fluttered in the wind. It was on its last legs. Its next stop, if not with me, would probably be the junk yard. It might have been melted down for scrap metal and recycled as a Porsche. Who knows?

But when I drove it, it appealed to me. It was kind of like the Love Bug, Herby, begging for another chance. So, I bought it on a nostalgic impulse and towed it home. When I hooked it to my truck and pulled away from the house where I found it, the wife of its previous owner stood on the porch and applauded. She was happy to see it go, an eyesore removed from her driveway. When I showed it to one of my friends, he asked if I found it at the bottom of a lake. My wife is understanding and allows me these little follies, but made it clear I had to clean it up.

I took it to a body shop where they took one look at it and said, “We don’t do that kind of work.” But they pointed me to someone who did body work in his backyard. He walked around my bug, examined it carefully and announced, “I’m not afraid of it.” That sealed the deal. We painted it silver and named it Bullet. I drove Bullet for 8 years, until we moved to Colorado and it refused to pass the emissions test. Old VW bugs are hard to kill.