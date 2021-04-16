Religion: God's gift of marriage

Last week Prince Philip died at age 99 after 73 years of marriage to Elizabeth. They met when she was 13 and he was a dashing young naval cadet. They married 8 years later, 5 years before she unexpectedly ascended to the throne as queen. Their marriage has been an enduring love story for almost three-quarters of a century.

Few marriages are as well known as Elizabeth and Philip. But, in spite of all the odds against it, more than half of all those who make their vows at the altar remain married to one another throughout their lives.

Alexander and Jeanette Toczko met when they were eight years old in 1927 and fell in love. Thirteen years later they married each other. Seventy-five years after they said their vows, they knew they were dying.

Alexander played golf into his nineties and remained active until he broke his hip. Their children knew how much they wanted to be together and had their beds placed side-by-side in their home. On June 17, 2015, Alexander died in his wife’s arms. His wife hugged him and said, “See this is what you wanted. You died in my arms, and I love you. I love you. Wait for me. I’ll be there soon.” In less than 24 hours Jeanette joined her husband. They were buried on June 29, 2015 in San Diego, California.