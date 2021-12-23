Religion: God's leap of love

There are many Lovers Leaps across the country. You can find them in Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, Virginia and California. Mark Twain noted, “There are fifty Lover’s Leaps along the Mississippi from whose summit disappointed Indian girls have jumped.”

Why are there so many legends? Why are they so similar?

I suppose it is because we all know that love is a leap. We cannot truly love someone without taking a chance, leaping into the unknown, making a commitment, risking everything. It is the leap that makes life worthwhile. It was a leap for me, and certainly for my wife, 53 years ago when she was 19 and I was 22. I look back now, and it was the best jump of my life.

This Christmas we celebrate God’s leap of love for us. It was love that caused God to send His son, born as a babe in Bethlehem, destined to die on a cross outside Jerusalem. He made the leap, risking everything in order to rescue us. This is what the Bible means when it says, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, so that whoever believes in Him might not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)