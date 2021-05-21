Religion: It's time to dream again

For much of the world, 2020 was more of a nightmare than a dream. The physical, emotional and economic struggles brought all the nations of the earth to their knees. But finally the first light of a new day appears to be dawning. It is time to dream again.

Most of us know the song "I Dreamed A Dream" because of Susan Boyle’s appearance on Britain’s Got Talent. On April 11, 2009, Susan stood on the stage in her frumpy dress and outdated hairdo. The audience and judges snickered and laughed during her interview, enjoying the misery of this out-of-touch wannabe in an out-of-place position. But, when she began to sing, everyone sat stunned. In a clear voice perfectly on pitch, she sang. “I dreamed a dream of time gone by, when hope was high and life worth living. I dreamed that love would never die. I dreamed that God would be forgiving…”

It seemed that Susan Boyle was singing her own song, a dream of youth faded and gone. After a moment of stunned silence, the crowd leaped to their feet in a standing ovation for this obscure Scottish woman who lived alone with her cat. In November of 2009 she released her first album. It immediately became the number one selling album in the world.