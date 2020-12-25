Religion: Jesus’ birth embraces joy and sorrow

Last week my wife baked cookies, brownies and snacks for our neighbors. We both donned our masks and walked down the street distributing bags of Christmas goodies to our friends, a token of our love and appreciation for them during this COVID year of 2020.

One of our neighbor families is Vietnamese. They have a bright and cheerful 9-year-old daughter, Anna, who loves to play with our grandchildren. When we took our Christmas goodies to her house, Anna greeted us at the door. Her mother doesn’t speak English. The following day, Anna rang our doorbell with a gift bag of her own. Inside she placed a Hershey’s bar, two fun-size Snickers and M&Ms. We suspect it was her leftover Halloween candy. She was thrilled to give it, and we were touched beyond measure.

Little acts of kindness help us all get through. For many this Christmas is especially painful. While we feel some relief with the first vaccines, we recognize that more than 300,000 families lost loved ones to COVID-19 this year.

Many years ago, I officiated a funeral on Christmas Eve for one of our best friends who was barely 29. The Holidays are not always joyous. But the meaning of the day when God sent His Son to save us from our sins is all the more meaningful.