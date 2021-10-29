Religion: Keeping Halloween in perspective

Halloween, of course, has its dark side. The nightly news reports of abducted children and maps dotted with sexual predators have erased the naïve world of Halloween past. We are aware that we live in a dangerous world where evil is real and present.

Many churches are more than a little uncomfortable with Halloween. On the one hand, it is enjoyable to celebrate community with imagination, fantasy and neighborly generosity. On the other hand, there are demonic and destructive forces at work in the world that kill and destroy. It is one thing to celebrate fall and indulge in imagination. It is another to celebrate the occult, witchcraft, the devil and demons.

Many people struggle with addictions and impulses they seem unable to control. They find themselves on a collision course with destruction. Our world needs the deliverance from evil.