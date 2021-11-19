Religion: Keeping our hearts full of thanksgiving

The trees have turned. Many have dropped their leaves. Winter is at the door, and COVID has loosened its grip. Football is in the air, stadiums are packed, and the Cowboys are finally winning again. Thoughts turn to a shared table overflowing with turkey, dressing, giblet gravy, pecan pie and “home.” This year is especially meaningful after last year’s isolation and Zoom. Many are making plans to travel. I like Thanksgiving and the American traditions that go along with it.

Thanksgiving is special to the American experience. George Washington signed the first Thanksgiving proclamation in 1789. But the official annual holiday began in 1863 when Abraham Lincoln set aside the fourth Thursday of November as a day for giving thanks. When he issued his proclamation, our nation was embroiled in Civil War. Young men by the thousands lay dead on the battlefields. Families were gripped with grief. But a wounded nation found solace for its soul by seeking a grateful heart.