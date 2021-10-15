Religion: Knowing our spiritual blind spots

All of us have have blind spots. Our brain fills in the picture so we don’t realize it. But the blind spots in our field of vision are very real. In medical terms, “it is the place in the visual field that corresponds to the lack of light-detecting photoreceptor cells on the optic disc of the retina where the optic nerve passes through the optic disc.”

Here is a simple way to “see” your blind spot. Put your thumbs together, the tips touching, with your index fingers pointed upward. This will separate your index fingers by approximately six inches. Extend your arms with your hands directly in front of you. Close your left eye. Focus with your right eye on your left finger and move your hands closer or further away. The right finger will disappear in your blind spot. You can do the same for your left eye. If this doesn’t work, go to Google or YouTube and you will find plenty of help to find your blind spot.

Several years ago I was diagnosed with glaucoma in my left eye, something very similar to the blind spot, but bigger. About ¼ of the vision in my left eye is missing, and I didn’t know it. With both eyes open, my right eye compensates for it. With just my left eye open, my brain tries to fill in the gaps. But when I move my finger into the blind spot, it disappears.