Religion: Learning from Buddy

Those who read this column regularly are familiar with Buddy, our tri-color corgi. We adopted Buddy in 2009 and, across the years I have written numerous columns about all the things Buddy has taught me.

He was picked up starving off the streets of Fort Worth by animal control and given to Corgi Rescue. When we first met him he was skinny and sick. But we instantly knew he was right for us. Buddy and I bonded. He told me his story and I wrote it down in a book for my grandchildren, Buddy the Floppy Ear Corgi. He went with me everywhere and helped put life in perspective.

Across the years we had pets, mostly mutts and strays that wandered into our lives. They helped us raise our kids. Each was different. “Punkin” was our first. I brought her home on Christmas Day for our three-year-old son. I was too busy to give her much attention, but the children loved her. She grew old and blind.