Religion: Living in a lonely world

The article went on to say, “The problem with social media is the fact that people only share the good things about their lives. This constant barrage of good news causes a vicious cycle in which people post the great things that are happening, which causes their friends to only share the good things that happen in order to keep up. This kills any sense of vulnerability, of genuine shared experiences that were so crucial to emotional closeness between friends.”

We need community, frequent face-to-face committed relationships with others. This is why we need church. But we need more than assembling to sing a few songs and listen to a preacher preach. We need honest and transparent friendships. We need to “bear one another’s burdens and thus fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2). We need a place to “rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep” (Romans 12:15). We need trusted relationships where we can “confess our sins to one another and pray for one another so that we may be healed” (James 5:16).

This is why many churches are creating “life groups” that meet in people’s homes, where they can share a meal, visit over the table and study the Bible.

God does not desire that anyone should be alone. “A father of the fatherless and a judge for the widows is God in His holy habitation. God makes a home for the lonely.” (Psalm 68:5-6)

