REFLECTIONS

By Bill Tinsley

May 2, 2023

Remembering

Every year we mark important dates on the calendar to remember historic events. Next week, May 8, is one of them. For centuries it was celebrated as the date Joan of Arc led the French armies to defeat the English at Orleans in 1428. This 17-year-old girl, who could neither read nor write, responded to “voices” that called her from her obscure village at Domremy to lead troops into battle and crown the dauphin, Charles the VII as King of France. It is one of the most astounding and best documented events in history. Her efforts led to the end of the 100 Years War and the preservation of France. Without her extraordinary victories, England would have controlled France and there might have been no ally to aid the American colonists 350 years later.

In 1945 Joan’s exploits on May 8 were eclipsed by Germany’s unconditional surrender to end World War II, celebrated as V-E Day in the United States. It is difficult to imagine the celebration that erupted in the Allied nations. The videos and photos from that day capture a moment of global elation. Very few who fought in that war survive. The youngest are now in their late nineties. This year marks the 78th anniversary of V-E Day. The memories have faded with the vanishing generation.

We have many holidays and traditions that help us remember significant moments in history, most of them events that occurred within the last few generations. One event in history refuses to fade. One event has never been eclipsed by the rise and fall of nations. That event is the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth.

Over two thousand years after it occurred, that event is remembered and celebrated around the world. Every time followers of Jesus Christ gather to observe the broken bread and the shared cup, they remember that moment in history when God gave His only son for the forgive our sins and the promise of eternal life.

Churches refer to this observance in various ways: as the Eucharist, Communion, or, simply, The Lord’s Supper. It began in an upper room in Jerusalem on a Thursday evening, when Jesus sat down with his 12 closest followers for the Passover meal. Hours before he would be taken to the cross and crucified, Jesus took the unleavened Passover bread, broke it and gave it to his disciples saying, “This is my body which is broken for you.” Then he took the wine and passed it among them saying, “This is my blood which is shed for the forgiveness of sins.”

I have participated in this observance with churches in many nations, among believers of various languages. Twice I have shared the bread and the cup with fellow believers in the garden near the empty tomb where Jesus was buried. Last Sunday I observed the Lord’s Supper with over 100 believers in a new church, less than a month old, at the University of Northern Colorado. Once again I recalled His words, “Do this, as often as you do it, in remembrance of me,” (1 Corinthians 11:25).