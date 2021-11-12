Religion: New Testament kind of “believing”

“Believe” is an interesting word. Sometimes we use it to indicate doubt. If we are not entirely certain of something, we will say, “I believe so.” For instance, if someone asks, “Are your friends joining us for dinner?” We will say, “I believe so.” Meaning, I think they are, but I am not quite sure.

Sometimes we use “believe” to indicate our agreement. If you point to an airplane and ask, “Do you believe this is an airplane?” I might say, “Yes, I believe that is an airplane.”

At other times we use the word “believe” to indicate our confidence in someone. We could also use this term with respect to the pilot of the airplane. We could believe in him, meaning we have confidence he can fly the airplane.

The word translated “believe” in the Bible actually means “faith.” We don’t have a verb form of “faith” in our language. We cannot say, “I faith you.” We are left with our word “believe.” In this case, if we believe in the airplane and the pilot, we must climb aboard the airplane, follow instructions and actually fly in it. We trust both the airplane and the pilot to take us aloft thousands of feet in the air.