Religion: Olympics — Running the race

Opening ceremonies for the Summer Olympics were scheduled for Friday in Tokyo, Japan after a year of delay due to COVID-19. Every Olympics results in incredible stories of courage, discipline, determination and faith. Perhaps none is more inspiring than Eric Liddell, who competed in the 1924 Paris Olympics. His story was captured in the film "Chariots of Fire" that won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 1982.

A native of Scotland, Liddell had earned a national reputation for his speed in the 100-meter dash. The Paris Olympics would determine whether he was, as many believed, the fastest man in the world. His cousin, Jenny, tried to convince him to give up his running and fulfill his commitment to serve as a missionary in China. He responded that “God made me for a purpose ... made me fast. And when I run, I feel his pleasure.” At 22, he qualified for the Olympics and sailed from England with his teammates. While en route, he had a crisis of faith.

As a devout Christian, Eric held a strong conviction about observing the Sabbath and had long refused to compete on Sunday. He learned that the 100-meter heat for which he had trained was scheduled for Sunday. Crestfallen, but consistent with his convictions, he refused to compete. Instead, he agreed to switch to the 400 meters, an event for which he had not prepared.