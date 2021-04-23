Religion: Overcoming guilt and shame

The Bible has 198 references to “shame” and to being “ashamed.” We first see evidences of shame after Adam and Eve willfully disobey God’s command. When God created man and woman, the Bible says, “Adam and his wife were both naked and they felt no shame.” (Genesis 2:24). But, after their sin, they are ashamed and hide themselves from one another and from God.

God comes looking for us. Just as He searched for Adam and Eve who trembled with shame in their hiding place. He comes to remove our shame and restore our relationship to God and to one another. God gently and tenderly clothed them as we clothe our children.

For this reason, God sent His son to search for us and to die for us. Jesus said, “The Son of Man came to seek and to save that which was lost.” And Hebrews exhorts us to fix our eyes upon Jesus, “the author and perfecter of faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:2).

All our guilt and all our shame can be removed when we accept God’s redemptive love through His Son, Jesus Christ. We need no longer be crippled by shame. His sacrifice is greater than our sin. We can again love God, ourselves and others.

