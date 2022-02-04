Religion: Saying goodbye to Buddy

“We have finished our years with a sigh. As for the days of our life, they contain 70 years, or if due to strength 80 years. … So teach us to number our days , that we may present to thee a heart of wisdom. … O satisfy us in the morning with thy lovingkindness, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days. … Let thy work appear to thy servants and thy majesty to their children, and let the favor of the Lord our God rest upon us. And do confirm for us the work of our hands Yes, confirm the work of our hands.”

Like every living thing, we shall all die. Like the grass of the fields and the animals of the forest, our bodies will return to dust. But we are unique among all creation. God breathed into man the breath of life and man became a living soul. Jesus promised, “I give them eternal life and they will never perish, neither shall anyone pluck them out of my hand. My Father who has given them to me is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of my Father’s hand.” (John 10:28-29)

It makes sense that God, who created all life of every kind and declared it good, would also include animal life in heaven. It also makes sense that He who takes note of a sparrow that falls in the forest would take note when a pet dies that has given fellowship and friendship to mankind.

We aren’t given much detail about heaven, other than the fact that we will be in His presence along with all who love Him, that nothing that is essential to our happiness and joy will be lacking.

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.