Religion: Sparrows and the renewal of life

A couple years ago I wrote about Fred and Ethel, two robins that built their nest on a low-lying limb in the tree outside our front window. This year a couple of sparrows showed up, surveyed the scene and selected the bird house in our back yard for their home. We were happy to see them move in. The bird house, a mothers-day gift from our son, sat empty for three years. A few larger birds showed interest, but after poking, prodding and wiggling with unsuccessful efforts to wedge their way through the tiny opening, they abandoned it and went searching for real estate elsewhere.

The sparrows found it a perfect fit and joyfully chirped in celebration of their good fortune. I named them Ed and Trixie, the side-kick couple from the Jackie Gleason show, one of the most popular sit-coms in the early days of television. Ed was a plumber. His best buddy, Ralph, played by Jackie Gleason, was a bus driver. They lived next door to each other in low-income apartments. Sparrows seem to be blue-collar birds, so the names seemed to fit.