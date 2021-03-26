Religion: Special in the eyes of God

We adopted Buddy, our tri-color corgi, 11 years ago. He spent time wandering the streets as a stray and endured the indignities of animal control before he found us. They called him “Tex.” But he soon made it clear that his name was “Buddy.” You can read his story in the children’s book, Buddy the Floppy Ear Corgi.

When I go for a walk without Buddy, I am invisible. Few people notice me or speak. But when Buddy takes me for a walk, we are celebrities. Children stop what they are doing and run to us, asking if they can pet him. Some adults do the same. We have gone for walks on beaches in Texas, in neighborhoods and parks in Minnesota, Montana and Colorado.

Buddy never seems to meet a stranger. He doesn’t care what people look like, what color their skin, what kind of tattoos they might have. They can be gay, straight, male, female, old or young, rich or poor, educated or disabled, Asian, Black, Hispanic, White or Native American. He loves them all and they all seem to love him.