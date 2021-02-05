Religion: Teachers are our pandemic heroes

I like teachers. They are my favorite people. They work long hours, up early preparing for classes, on their feet most of the day, grading papers and writing lesson plans late into the night, often spending their own money to help their students. Add to this the extracurricular activities: sports events, performances, contests, parties and dances. They are almost always underpaid and too often underappreciated.

My wife is a retired public-school teacher who poured her life into kindergarten, elementary and high school students. Her last assignment was a drop out prevention program for pregnant and parenting teens. Her goals were to help them have a healthy birth, learn to be good parents, stay in school, earn a degree and have a future. She loved her students and helped them achieve a 98% graduation rate.

Teachers are our pandemic heroes. Many have made the drastic adjustments to teach remotely using Zoom, FaceTime and social media. Others have borne the risk of exposure in order to teach classes in person. According to a CBS news report last September, a 34-year-old special ed teacher, AshLee de Marinis, died in Missouri after contracting COVID-19 and spending 3 weeks in the hospital. A 28-year-old teacher in South Carolina, Demi Bannister, was diagnosed on Friday and died on Monday.