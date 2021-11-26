Religion: Thanksgiving and Black Friday

It’s that time of year: crisp and cool mornings, children kicking through leaves scattered about the lawn, football stadiums packed with cheering fans, parades with marching bands and the smell of turkey baking in the oven. Once again, after the COVID-19 interruption, laughter fills our homes where family and friends gather around the table. I like Thanksgiving and everything that goes with it: cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and pie (any kind of pie). And I like dressing. Those with southern roots cook cornbread dressing. Turkeys come and turkeys go, but my wife’s cornbread dressing is to die for. She learned the recipe from her mother: cornbread, celery, onions, chopped boiled eggs, broth, butter and other ingredients I will never figure out. With giblet gravy, it is a meal-in-itself.

After missing the third quarter of the Thanksgiving ball game we regain consciousness enough to stumble into the kitchen for leftovers, load up again, and sleep the sound sleep of a thankful soul. By Friday the tryptophan and carbohydrates have worn off. And now we are ready to get on with the real business of the American holiday season: shopping.