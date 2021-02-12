Religion: The Bible has a lot to say about love

Of course, love is far greater than romance. According to recent studies only 52% of the U.S. population over 18 are married. Almost half of the U.S. adult population are single, including widows, widowers, those never married and those who are divorced. Regardless of our marital status, everyone needs to love and be loved.

The Apostle Paul gave us the best definition of love in 1 Corinthians 13. He wrote, “Love is patient, love is kind, it is not jealous; love does not brag, it is not arrogant. It does not act disgracefully, it does seek its own benefit; it is not provoked, does not keep an account of a wrong suffered, it does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; it keeps every confidence, it believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails,” (I Corinthians 13:4-8).

When God sent his valentine, it came in the shape of a cross and cost him the life of his Son. “By this the love of God was revealed in us, that God has sent His only Son into the world so that we may live through Him. In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another,” (1 John 4:9-11).

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective.