Religion: The bread of heaven

Jesus referred to bread to help us understand who He was. “I am the bread of life; he who comes to me will not hunger, and he who believes in me will never thirst.” (John 6:35). “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word ...” Through Jesus Christ, God nourishes our soul and satisfies our innermost emotional, personal and spiritual needs, a nourishment more important than the nourishment of our bodies.

Jesus taught us to pray, “Give us this day our daily bread.” He reminded us that we need nourishment each and every day. Just as God provides for us daily the nourishment that is necessary for our bodies, He will provide for us each and every day the nourishment that is necessary to replenish our soul.

When Moses led Israel in the wilderness, God provided bread every morning so that “he who gathered much had no excess and he who gathered little had no lack.” (Exodus 16:18). They could not store and keep the bread. It had to be eaten when God gave it.

Like the Israelites in the wilderness, our relationship with God is daily and constant. We cannot put our faith in a religious box to be taken out occasionally. Just as our bodies need bread in order to live, our souls need a daily and constant conversation with God, the bread and substance of life.

