Religion:The crowd Is back

A crowd of 71,829 showed up at the Chick Fil-A Kick Off game in Atlanta to watch No. 1 Alabama route 14th-ranked Miami. In Fayetteville, Arkansas, 76,000 fans went ballistic as the unranked Razorbacks dismantled 15th-ranked Texas. A packed house of 84,000 turned out at Neyland stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee to watch the University of Tennessee battle Bowling Green.

The Super Bowl defending Tampa Bay Bucs opened the NFL season at home against Dallas on Thursday in a packed stadium with official attendance at 65,556. The largest NFL attendance showed up in New York where 74,119 watched the Giants fall to the Denver Broncos, 27-13.

Coaches, teams, competitors and commentators all agree, the crowd makes a difference. We always suspected it was true, but now, after a year of empty arenas, we know without a doubt the power of the homefield advantage. There are no spectators. Everyone present is a participant.

At Texas A&M it is known as the 12th man. Each and every game the student body stands for the entire game, a symbol of the 12th man ready to play dating back to 1922 and the legend of E. King Gill.