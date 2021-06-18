Religion: There’s nothing like being a father

One of the most memorable photos in sports history is the image of Stewart taking Mickelson’s face in his hands and looking intently into his eyes trying to encourage his competitor in defeat. Knowing what Mickelson was going through at home, Stewart said. “Phil, there’s nothing like being a father!” Amanda Mickelson was born the following day.

Four months later, Stewart was killed when his private jet crashed in a field near Mina, South Dakota. More than 3,000 people attended his funeral at First Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida. His wife, Tracey, spoke. ''When I met Payne, I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life,'' she said. ''After 18 years of marriage, he was still the most beautiful man I had ever seen, not because of the way he looked on the outside anymore, but because of what he was on the inside.'' Everyone at the funeral received a WWJD bracelet.

Mickelson went on to win 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters, two PGA Championships and the British Open. He has never won the U.S. Open. In 2017 Mickelson chose to miss the U.S. Open in order to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. Amanda, 18 and the class president, delivered the valedictory address. Mickelson said it was not a hard decision.

This Father’s Day, Mickelson will tee it up again at the U.S. Open, the one major he has never won. Whether he wins or loses, in the words of Payne Stewart, “There's nothing like being a father!”

