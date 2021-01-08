Religion: There's no manual for raising children

Years ago, I visited in the home of a young mother who was caring for several pre-school children. I was amazed at her patience and attention with the children and complimented her on it. She responded by telling me that this had not always been the case. Before she trusted Christ, she said, she had no patience with children, but after she gave her heart to Jesus, He gave her a gift of patience, not only for her own children, but for others.

The Bible says that John the Baptist introduced Jesus to the world by turning the hearts of the fathers to their children and the disobedient to righteousness. (Luke 1:16-17). Every generation must struggle against the natural desires of the flesh: envy, jealousy, resentment, anger and self indulgence. These attitudes destroy the family.

When we put our trust and faith in Jesus Christ, He gives us a new heart. He produces in us the fruits of the Spirit that equip us to be parents: “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control.” All of these, the Bible says, are the fruit of the Spirit. (Galatians 5:22-23).

When our hearts are right with God so that we are producing these fruits, we will be good parents. Then we will be able to fulfill the Scripture’s instruction, “Do not exasperate your children, instead, bring them up in the teaching and instruction of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4).

