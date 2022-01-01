Religion: Time and Immortality

Our mad dash to get ahead, to climb the ladder of success, to add to our possessions, to get to our destination faster are symptoms of our mortality. We know that our time is limited. There are only so many hours in the day and so many days in a lifetime.

The Bible agrees with this sense of mortality. “We have finished our years like a sigh. As for the days of our life they are seventy years, or if due to strength eighty years. … soon it is gone, and we fly away” (Psalm 90:9-10).

Only God is beyond time. He is the great “I am.” He has no beginning and no end. Past, present and future are alike to Him. John wrote of Jesus, saying: “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. All things came into being through Him, and apart from Him nothing came into being that has come into being.” (John 1:1-3) Jesus said, “Before Abraham was born, I am.” (John 8:58)

On this new year. God invites us to transcend time and enter into His immortality. Jesus said, “I give eternal life to them, and they will never perish.” (John 10:28) “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me will live, even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” (John 11:25-26)

