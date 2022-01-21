Religion: Turning bad into good

According to the Bible, Joseph was thrown into the well by his brothers and sold as a slave into Egypt. Years later he become a high-ranking official in Egypt and was able to rescue his family during a widespread famine. Confronted by his brothers who sold him into slavery, Joseph said, "As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good in order to bring about this present result, to preserve many people alive." (Genesis 50:20)

Most of us won’t be able to start an organization like Joni and Friends, or Rachel’s Challenge. And only a few can rise to prominence like Joseph. But all of us can comfort someone else once we have suffered injury or loss (2 Corinthians 1:4).

Peter recognized that all of us experience difficulty and pain. In his letter he wrote, "Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice inasmuch as you participate in the sufferings of Christ, so that you may be overjoyed when his glory is revealed," (1 Peter 4:12-13)

We each must work through our own suffering and pain, trusting God to give us strength to discover the good that He wants to bring into our lives. Sometimes it takes many years for this to come into focus. Sometimes, we never see it. At those times we can only live by faith. When something terrible and confusing happens to us, we always have a choice, to turn inward in disappointment and disillusionment, or to turn outward and look upward in faith and hope.

