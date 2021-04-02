Religion: We beheld his glory

Different people did different things to cope with COVID-19. I wrote a book. "We Beheld His Glory, A Novel" will be launched this week on Amazon.com, free as an eBook through April 5. It was a great way to spend the days huddled at home during the pandemic.

I have studied, preached, taught and pondered the stories in the Gospels all my life. My mother first told the stories to me when I was a toddler. I heard them in Sunday School and at church growing up. I was called to preach and became pastor of a church when I was 19. Fifty-five years later, I am still mesmerized by “The Story.” The story of Jesus has shaped my life and my world view. It has shaped me.

When I was a youth, we would sing old hymns that I have never forgotten. “Tell me the story of Jesus, write on my heart every word, tell me the story most precious, sweetest that ever was heard.” “I love to tell the story, for those who know it best are hungering and thirsting, to hear it like the rest.” I have never grown tired of the story. I still love to think about it and to tell it.

So, I started thinking, imagining, and writing. One year and 26 chapters later, it was a book.