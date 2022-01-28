Religion: We still have a chance to finish well

Robert Cheruiyot of Kenya won the Boston Marathon four times. He was striding triumphantly across the finish line in the Chicago Marathon in 2006 when he tripped. Although he won the race by falling across the finish line, he had to be carried away in a wheel chair.

Most of us can make a good start at whatever we choose. Everyone can sprint at the beginning of a race, but, what matters most is how we finish.

Paul didn’t make a very good start. Known in his youth as Saul, he pursued blind ambition for advancement, proudly searching out Christians and throwing them in jail, both men and women. He assisted in the cruel execution of Stephen, an innocent man, stoned to death as the first martyr following Jesus’ resurrection.

But, following his conversion to Christ, he lived a consistent life of faith and finished well. Looking back over his life the Apostle Paul stated, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”