Religion: When will we live again?

I stand here where we stood, alone,

and look at your stone

seeing your face, and hearing your voice

as you saw and heard and spoke to me,

of those who share your soil.

What of those who populate the cemeteries, our own loved ones whom we have committed to the earth. Will they live again? Will we?

After an agonizing season of suffering, Job answered his own question. “Yet as for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last, He will take His stand on the [d]earth. Even after my skin is destroyed, yet from my flesh I will see God. Whom I, on my part, shall behold for myself, and whom my eyes will see, and not another,” (Job 19: 25-27).

Paul used a similar metaphor. “That which you sow does not come to life unless it dies; and that which you sow, you do not sow the body which is to be, but a bare grain, perhaps of wheat or of something else. But God gives it a body just as He wished, and to each of the seeds a body of its own,” (1 Corinthians 15:36-38).

Jesus said, “Do not be afraid; I am the first and the last, and the living One; and I was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore, and I have the keys of death and of Hades.” (Revelation 1:17-18). “I am the resurrection and the life; the one who believes in me will live, even if he dies,” (John 11:25).

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. His books are available at www.tinsleycenter.com. Email bill@tinsleycenter.com.