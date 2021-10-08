Religion: Where are the birds?

I have often risen before dawn to sit outside under the stars listening as the birds announce the coming day. It starts with a tweet or a chirp and then, as a crimson glow streaks the gray sky, their songs rise to a chorus as the sun breaks above the horizon. But lately, there have been no songs. The pre-dawn darkness is shrouded in an eerie silence. The first shadows stretch across the landscape where there is no movement. The birds are absent. Where have they gone?

Probably it is a matter of seasonal migration. But this is the first year I remember watching the sun rise without a single bird to signal the day. There are no sparrows, no juncos, no finches, no blackbirds, no geese. Where are they? According to a study out of Cornell University, birds are, in fact, disappearing. Since 1970 the bird population in North America has plummeted by 29%, from 10 billion to 7.1 billion. Almost 3 billion birds are gone. Scientists point toward climate change and the destruction of natural habitats as the primary reasons for the decline. Imagine a world without birds to greet the sunrise, geese to fill the skies, trees without songs. Imagine the natural world replaced with concrete, steel, plastic and virtual reality.