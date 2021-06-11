Religion: Why should I go to church?

I go to church because churches make the world a better place. All churches, as we know, are flawed. Someone once asked me if I knew of any churches that did not have any problems. I asked if he knew of churches that didn’t have any people. Where there are people, there will be problems. But most churches seek ways to feed the hungry, help the poor, comfort the grieving and care for the aging. Churches pull us outside ourselves and call us to a higher and better world.

I go because I want my children to go. Even though my children are grown and gone, I still want to be an example to them, as I sought to be when I was raising them. Going to church is a discipline. Sometimes I don’t feel like it. But I have learned over the years that the best things in life require effort. Worship, Christian fellowship, and service are disciplines that I believe are worth passing on to the next generation.

I am sure there are many other reasons why people attend church. There are other reasons why I do as well, but these are the three that stand out in my mind.

Soon, I hope, churches will be filled with welcoming smiles, warm embraces and joyful singing. As the Scripture says, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on to love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:24-25).

