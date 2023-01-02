Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring

The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings.
The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and at Fourth and Fifth streets, but temporary arrangements remain. Stop signs are in place while traffic lights remain dark. Cones outline new curbs. Segments of new sidewalk are yet to be installed, and components for crosswalk buttons and lights are still missing.
Traffic lights and crosswalk infrastructure are on track to be ready early in the new year at Fourth-Fifth and 11th-12th, said Jake Smith, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District. Sidewalks are expected to be done by the spring, Smith said.
The bulk of the $341 million rebuild and widening of 6 miles of interstate from the north end of Loop 340 to 12th Street, though, is complete.
The recent widening of Interstate 35 stretched for 6 miles, from 12th Street to the north end of Loop 340.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Kollin Behrghundi and Joe Paschke, co-owners of Firewater Liquor, have watched from their store near the access road, at 1011 S. 10th St., as workers have installed wiring for the pedestrian crossings at the 11th and 12th street underpass for the last few weeks.
Behrghundi said they opened that location, Firewater Liquor's third, in October in hopes the underpass would be open by then.
“It would have been perfect, but it didn’t end up like that I guess,” Behrghundi said.
He said even during construction, plenty of visitors made their way to the store. About 60% of their customers are tourists, and the remaining 40% are locals, he said.
“It’s been great just the way it is," Behrghundi said. "It’s just going to be even more exciting when it’s open.”
The 11th and 12th street underpass is the best way to access the store, he said.
“It’s much easier to get to downtown or to Baylor on this road rather than going past Magnolia when there’s a Silo celebration or something similar going on,” Behrghundi said.
An era of detours and dust ended a year and a half early on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the end of one leg of the I-35 road widening project.
Bailey Johnson, a Baylor University sophomore studying neuroscience, said she is happy to see the interstate open again, especially after her experience driving back to Waco from Colleyville after Thanksgiving break last semester.
“I got rear-ended the second I got back into Waco,” Johnson said. “The second I hit the traffic from construction, everybody completely stopped and the person behind me didn’t see that we were all stopped.”
She said she was not hurt and her car was not badly damaged, but she stayed off the road for the next three weeks or so.
Johnson said she is also glad the Fourth and Fifh street underpass has reopened to car traffic.
“It has been nice being able to drive through instead of going completely around to University Parks Drive,” Johnson said.
Interstate 35 widening project through Waco: 2019-2022
Interstate 35: September 2022
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
An aerial photo shows the interstate near Fourth and Fifth streets.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
An aerial photo shows the interstate at Fourth and Fifth streets on the west side of the interstate.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
A car on the access road passes Fourth and Fifth streets on the west side oft the interstate.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2022
An aerial photo shows the interstate at Fourth and Fifth streets on the east side of highway, where the surface streets have been slightly reconfigured.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
An aerial photo shows Interstate 35 near Eleventh Street, looking toward downtown Waco.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
An aerial photo shows Business 77 at Interstate 35, one of the several crossings that have taken center stage in the $341 million interstate project since the main lanes opened last month.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
An aerial photo shows Business 77 at Interstate 35, one of the several crossings that have taken center stage in the $341 million interstate project since the main lanes opened last month.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
A recent closure of Highway 84 on the east side of the interstate let workers get it closer to its final configuration.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: September 2022
A recent closure of Highway 84 on the east side of the interstate let workers get it closer to its final configuration.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2022
Officials have said the underpass and side-street connections at 11th Street are expected to be done next month.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2022
Officials have said the underpass and side-street connections at 11th Street are expected to be done next month.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2022
Vehicles pass under the interstate at Fourth and Fifth streets.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2022
Business 77 at Interstate 35 is one of the several crossings that have taken center stage in the $341 million interstate project since the main lanes opened last month.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2022
An aerial photo shows Business 77 at Interstate 35, one of the several crossings that have taken center stage in the $341 million interstate project since the main lanes opened last month.
TxDOT, provided
Interstate 35: August 2022
With I-35’s main lanes fully open after more than three years of construction, officials said they are seeing a surge of interest in commercial projects along the interstate.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The southbound side of Interstate 35 through Waco opened fully Wednesday, following the opening of the northbound side last week.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The southbound side of Interstate 35 through Waco opened fully Wednesday, following the opening of the northbound side last week.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
Work remains at some Interstate 35 cross streets, including at the Waco Drive underpass.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
All four new northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street clear to Bellmead have opened, and the southbound lanes are scheduled to follow in the next few days.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The southbound mainlanes of Interstate 35 through was are scheduled to open fully by Wednesday morning, Aug. 10.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
The widened northbound I-35 opened this past week, and southbound is scheduled to follow suit Wednesday morning.
Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
A Webber LLC crew continues work on the interstate. While the main lanes are set to be in their final configuration soon, work remains at cross-streets and access roads.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
A Webber LLC crew continues work on the interstate. While the main lanes are set to be in their final configuration soon, work remains on at cross-streets and access roads.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: August 2022
A Webber LLC crew continues work on the interstate. While the main lanes are set to be in their final configuration soon, work remains on at cross-streets and access roads.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2022
Cars travel on the access road next to the new northbound lanes of Interstate 35. Starting Tuesday, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2022
Interstate 35 traffic approaches the Forrest Street overpass. Starting next week, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2022
Interstate 35 traffic approaches the Forrest Street overpass. Starting next week, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2022
Interstate 35 traffic approaches the Forrest Street overpass. Starting next week, northbound traffic will shift onto newly build lanes up to Forrest Street.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: April 2022
The new Interstate 35 underpass at 11th and 12th streets is expected to be paved in the coming weeks, and the rebuilt interstate through the Waco project area is expected to fully open by the end of the year.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: April 2022
The new Interstate 35 underpass at 11th and 12th streets is expected to be paved in the coming weeks, and the rebuilt interstate through the Waco project area is expected to fully open by the end of the year.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: April 2022
The new Interstate 35 underpass at 11th and 12th streets is expected to be paved in the coming weeks, and the rebuilt interstate through the Waco project area is expected to fully open by the end of the year.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2022
A man makes his way along the sidewalk near the northbound access road on Interstate 35, just south of the Lake Shore Drive exit.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2022
North of Waco Drive, a new section of northbound I-35 is in use for the first time since the $341 million reconstruction and widening started in April 2019. To the south, traffic in both directions continues to share what will eventually be the southbound side of the highway.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2022
As the interstate crosses Waco Drive, traffic in both directions still shares what will be the southbound side of the highway. Just to the north though, the northbound traffic now shifts to new northbound pavement.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2022
A man makes his way along the sidewalk near the northbound access road on Interstate 35, just south of the Lake Shore Drive exit.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: January 2022
Vehicles drive up and down Interstate 35.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: January 2022
Vehicles drive up and down Interstate 35.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: September 2021
Metal support beams span over University Parks Drive as expansion of Interstate 35 continues.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Heavy machinery works on a bridge ramp on the northbound lane of Interstate 35 under construction and making an illusion of the 22-story Alico being buried.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Work continues on the northbound main lanes, with the now-complete southbound side carrying traffic in both directions.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
A northbound Interstate 35 overpass takes shape at the Fourth and Fifth street intersection. The project includes nine bridges in each direction, including the Brazos River crossing.
Rod Aydelotte photos, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
The newly built southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 are carrying traffic in both directions while work continues on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Webber LLC has an average of 150 people at a time working on the I-35 expansion through Waco, with peaks of 230, plus subcontractors.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: Aug. 2021
Frontage road intersections are a current focus of the I-35 expansion project through Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal of the old northbound overpass at Business 77.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal I-35 overpasses on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal I-35 overpasses on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: May 2021
Work continues on the removal of the old northbound Interstate over passes on the I-35 overpass at BUS 77.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound I-35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets (left) is temporarily carrying traffic in both directions while the northbound side is rebuilt.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Demolition is set to start Monday, March 29 and continue for five days on the northbound I-35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets. Crews took down and cleared northbound overpasses last week at University Parks Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Traffic has been shifted from the northbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos, and the demolition process is expected to start Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Traffic has been shifted from the northbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos, and the demolition process is expected to start Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Northbound bridge of Intestate 35 is expected to be demolished beginning Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Northbound bridge of Intestate 35 is expected to be demolished beginning Monday, March 29.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets, bottom, and at 11th Street on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco before leaving the south end of the project area.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets, bottom, and at 11th Street on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco before leaving the south end of the project area.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses new overpasses at Fourth and Fifth streets on Wednesday, March 10.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
Southbound Interstate 35 traffic crosses the Brazos River on the new mainlane bridge on Wednesday, March 10 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: March 2021
The new southbound Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River is scheduled to start carrying southbound traffic overnight Tuesday, March 9 into Wednesday. Northbound traffic will then shift to the new southbound lanes in the coming weeks, so work can proceed on the northbound side.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Interstate 35: October 2020
Massive support metal beams are installed on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at University Parks Drive as construction continues on the $341 project to rebuild the interstate through Waco. The southbound lanes are closed as new overpasses are being constructed all along the route, and when that work is finished in mid-2021, the northbound side will close.
ROD AYDELOTTE, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work proceeds on the Brazos River bridge. The overall Interstate 35 project is on track for completion in 2023.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Working on barges in a river creates a whole host of construction challenges, according to TxDOT public information officer Jake Smith.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Beams and columns already placed in the river will support a new bridge. The northbound bridge is next.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Cranes and barges aid in the demolition of old I-35 bridges and the construction of new, replacement ones.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Piers are being installed in the Brazos River for the southbound lane of Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
All main-lane traffic has been shifted to the northbound roadbed as work proceeds on the southbound lanes at the Brazos River bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work continues on the Interstate 35 expansion, including a new southbound bridge that will span the Brazos River near McLane Stadium.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Decking work continues on the bridge over University Parks Drive.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Cranes and barges aid in the demolition of old I-35 bridges and the construction of new, replacement ones.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Beams and columns already placed in the river will support a new bridge. The northbound bridge is next.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
The original southbound bridge was demolished in March 2020.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: August 2020
Work continues on the Interstate 35 bridge over Fourth and Fifth streets.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: August 2020
Decking work has begun on the bridge over University Parks Drive.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams (above) in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
Piers are in place for the new Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth-Fifth streets in mid-June 2020.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews finished installing beams in mid-June on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
Crews install supports for the new 11th-12th Street bridge and remove old supports between there and Fourth-Fifth streets.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction, looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of construction on Interstate 35, looking north from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of Interstate 35 construction looking south from Forrest Street.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
Construction progresses on Interstate 35, seen here looking south from the Forrest Street Bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A view of I-35 construction looking north from the Forrest Street bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A woman walks on Dutton Avenue near Baylor University where a sidewalk message from TxDOT warns pedestrians and cyclists about construction.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: June 2020
A message for pedestrians and cyclists from TxDOT on a sidewalk on Dutton Avenue near Baylor University directs them to alternative routes during I-35 construction.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction, seen looking north from near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is forging ahead as an essential service during the city's shelter-in-place order.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
The southbound lane of Interstate 35 near Bellmead in late March 2020.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Interstate construction, seen looking south from near Forrest Street, is forging ahead as an essential service during the city’s shelter-in-place order.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are dismantling I-35 overpass bridge at Business 77.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
A TxDOT message board regarding the coronavirus outbreak informs drivers along Interstate-35.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: March 2020
Workers prepare new bridge supports at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Pillars are going up as construction continue at Fifth Street and Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
TxDOT initially altered the design the the highway, raising the main lanes by several feet, to avoid floodwaters during a 50-year flood event.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: March 2020
Work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 near Fifth Street.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 overpass at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: January 2020
The southbound Interstate 35 bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was removed in early January.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges crossing the Brazos River. The main-lane bridges will be removed and replaced with wider and higher bridges that will give I-35 travelers a view of the river through Waco.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is loaded with equipment and materials at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridge over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
A barge is assembled and loaded Thursday at Brazos East Park in preparation for work on the Interstate 35 bridges over the Brazos River. Crews will start next week by removing lead paint from the bridge railings, then start early next year on demolition of the southbound bridge.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Interstate 35: Barges
An aerial view looking north up Interstate 35 shows the crossing at the Brazos River. The middle main lanes will be removed and replaced with bridges carrying a total of eight lanes.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file
Interstate 35: November 2019
Webber LLC crews have been building new southbound frontage roads between University Parks Drive and Fourth Street in downtown Waco, resulting in long lines along the existing frontage roads.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Northbound I-35 near Loop 340 in Bellmead remains one of the most congested areas in the 6-mile local construction zone.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A number of exits and on-ramps along Interstate 35, including this one in Bellmead, are closed, leaving local drivers scrambling to gain access to the roadway.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic flows in the southbound lane of Interstate 35 south of Bellmead.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A bike rider pedals his way down the access road next to the northbound lane of Interstate 35 in Bellmead.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Traffic slows at the Loop 340 exit ramp on southbound Interstate 35.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
A piece of a box culvert is transported on a flatbed trailer past Fourth Street on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road. The blocks will form drainage tunnels near 11th Street that will allow Waco Creek to pass under the interstate.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Interstate 35: November 2019
Access road along southbound lane of Interstate 35 backed up in-between University Parks drive and Fourth Street.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: November 2019
Temporary Interstate 35 lanes sit ready for southbound traffic to be shifted to the northbound side of the old median. A $341 million project to overhaul a 6.7-mile stretch of the highway through Waco started in April and is scheduled to last at least until late 2022.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file
Interstate 35: Baylor homecoming parade
The Baylor Golden Wave Band crosses Fourth Street at Interstate 35 in the middle of the construction zone on Oct. 12, 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
Crews were expected to close the southbound frontage road between Ninth and 12th street during the first week of October 2019.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Traffic backs up along southbound Interstate 35 Fourth-Fifth streets as construction continues.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Several businesses near Interstate 35 have reported a drop in customers since construction started.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
A motorist pulls into a temporary McDonald's entrance from the Interstate access road near downtown.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: Businesses
Sascee’s co-owner John Neal said business has dropped off noticeably since the nearby 11th Street bridge over I-35 closed, especially among the “Baylor crowd.”
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019
A man navigates crossing the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, which is under construction at Fifth Street in September 2019.
Rod Aydelotte
Interstate 35: September 2019