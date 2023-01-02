Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring

The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings.

The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and at Fourth and Fifth streets, but temporary arrangements remain. Stop signs are in place while traffic lights remain dark. Cones outline new curbs. Segments of new sidewalk are yet to be installed, and components for crosswalk buttons and lights are still missing.

Traffic lights and crosswalk infrastructure are on track to be ready early in the new year at Fourth-Fifth and 11th-12th, said Jake Smith, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District. Sidewalks are expected to be done by the spring, Smith said.

The bulk of the $341 million rebuild and widening of 6 miles of interstate from the north end of Loop 340 to 12th Street, though, is complete.

Kollin Behrghundi and Joe Paschke, co-owners of Firewater Liquor, have watched from their store near the access road, at 1011 S. 10th St., as workers have installed wiring for the pedestrian crossings at the 11th and 12th street underpass for the last few weeks.

Behrghundi said they opened that location, Firewater Liquor's third, in October in hopes the underpass would be open by then.

“It would have been perfect, but it didn’t end up like that I guess,” Behrghundi said.

He said even during construction, plenty of visitors made their way to the store. About 60% of their customers are tourists, and the remaining 40% are locals, he said.

“It’s been great just the way it is," Behrghundi said. "It’s just going to be even more exciting when it’s open.”

The 11th and 12th street underpass is the best way to access the store, he said.

“It’s much easier to get to downtown or to Baylor on this road rather than going past Magnolia when there’s a Silo celebration or something similar going on,” Behrghundi said.

Bailey Johnson, a Baylor University sophomore studying neuroscience, said she is happy to see the interstate open again, especially after her experience driving back to Waco from Colleyville after Thanksgiving break last semester.

“I got rear-ended the second I got back into Waco,” Johnson said. “The second I hit the traffic from construction, everybody completely stopped and the person behind me didn’t see that we were all stopped.”

She said she was not hurt and her car was not badly damaged, but she stayed off the road for the next three weeks or so.

Johnson said she is also glad the Fourth and Fifh street underpass has reopened to car traffic.

“It has been nice being able to drive through instead of going completely around to University Parks Drive,” Johnson said.