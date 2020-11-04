Support Local Journalism
Fellow musicians and friends carry the casket of famed Waco songwriter Billy Joe Shaver to a graveside service Wednesday at Waco Memorial Park. About 100 friends, fans and family members attended the service, which featured some of Shaver's songs performed by local musicians Gordon Collier, Chris Low and Shaver's longtime guitarist Jeremy Lynn Woodall. Shaver, regarded as one of Texas country's top songwriters, died Oct. 28 in Waco. For a video from Wednesday's memorial, go to wacotrib.com.
Photo gallery
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.