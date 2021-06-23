Report: Waco Mammoth National Monument adds $3.5 million to local economy in 2020, down from $8.3 million in 2019

Those old bones at 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive pumped $3.5 million into the Waco area economy last year, counting related hotel stays, retail purchases, camping, gas and groceries, according to a study released this week.
Better known as Waco Mammoth National Monument, the attraction brought 46,500 visitors to the neighborhood last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying restrictions that slowed tourism to a crawl. In 2018, local tourism officials tallied 113,342 visitors to the site.
Amid last year's restrictions, mammoth site visitors spent $2.8 million in the area, supporting 40 local jobs and generating $3.5 million in local economic output, according to the National Park Service's "2020 National Park Visitor Spending Effects" report. Last year's total economic output is down from $8.3 million in 2019, according to an interactive tool accompanying the report.
Last year, visitors to the mammoth site spent $877,000 on lodging; $644,000 at area restaurants; $365,000 on gasoline; $327,000 on retail; $249,000 on recreation industries; $156,000 on groceries; $84,200 on transportation; and $80,900 on camping, according to the breakdown.
The Waco Mammoth National Monument is open, though guests are on their own when it comes to touring the site. Guided walks accompanied by guides remain a casualty of the pandemic.
Fossil specimens showcased there represent a nursery herd of Columbian mammoths believed to have died in a single natural event, along with other animals from the Pleistocene Epoch, according to the National Park Service's description of the 100-acre monument tucked away in a wooded area along the Bosque River. The dig began with a discovery in 1978.
The visitor spending analysis shows $14.5 billion in direct spending last year by more than 237 million park visitors in local "gateway economies," which include areas near parks that are frequented by park visitors. The spending supported 234,000 jobs nationally, and the cumulative economic output was $28.6 billion.
Last year's visitor count was down 28% from 2019, and spending was down 31% from 2019, according to the report.
National parks and monuments are not created equal when calculating economic impact. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, for example, generated an estimated $1.4 billion in economic output for nearby communities last year, while Yellowstone National Park contributed $560 million and Grand Canyon National Park contributed $530 million, according to the National Park Service's review.