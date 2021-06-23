Report: Waco Mammoth National Monument adds $3.5 million to local economy in 2020, down from $8.3 million in 2019

The Waco Mammoth National Monument is open, though guests are on their own when it comes to touring the site. Guided walks accompanied by guides remain a casualty of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fossil specimens showcased there represent a nursery herd of Columbian mammoths believed to have died in a single natural event, along with other animals from the Pleistocene Epoch, according to the National Park Service's description of the 100-acre monument tucked away in a wooded area along the Bosque River. The dig began with a discovery in 1978.

The visitor spending analysis shows $14.5 billion in direct spending last year by more than 237 million park visitors in local "gateway economies," which include areas near parks that are frequented by park visitors. The spending supported 234,000 jobs nationally, and the cumulative economic output was $28.6 billion.

Last year's visitor count was down 28% from 2019, and spending was down 31% from 2019, according to the report.