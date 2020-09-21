Reprinted ballots mailed out after long hours, $25,000 in added cost

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week's 11th-hour ruling by the Texas Supreme Court allowing Green Party candidates on the November ballot cost McLennan County taxpayers about $25,000, county officials said Monday as newly printed ballots were mailed.

Kathy Van Wolfe, county elections administrator, and her staff had 8,100 mail-in ballots loaded and ready to take to the post office when the high court ruling came down last week, negating hundreds of hours worth of labor.

After the ruling, Van Wolfe and her staff of five went into emergency mode. She hired 10 part-time employees at $10 an hour to assist in the process of reprinting ballots with the three additional candidates, folding the ballots, stuffing them into envelopes, affixing address labels, sending them through postage machines, stacking them in bins, and preparing them to be mailed.

Those new absentee ballots were mailed out Monday, Van Wolfe said, after she and her staff worked all last week, sometimes until 10:30 p.m., and eight hours on Saturday.

For Van Wolfe and her staff, it was just more of the same in a crazy year when extra precautions are being made to ensure voter safety because of fears about the pandemic and politicians playing political football with mail-in voting.