Republican women acknowledge suffrage anniversary

Members of the McLennan County Republican Women on Aug. 22 gathered on the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse to mark the 100th anniversary of women receiving right to vote in the United States.

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which forbade voting discrimination based on gender, was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, making 30 million women immediately eligible to vote.

The fight for women’s suffrage began at the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca, New York, in 1898. Among the most famous suffragettes in Texas was Elizabeth Freeman, a Black civil rights advocate who had worked beside right-to-vote leader Emmeline Pankhurst in England.

The women’s suffrage movement came at great cost to thousands of women across England and the U.S. They survived hunger strikes and jail; one died.

“It is such a small thing that we can do,” said Patty Castillo, president of the McLennan County Republican Women. “With the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration event was out of the question, but as our group stood on the courthouse steps, we all felt the weightiness of the occasion. Voting is such a privilege, and it’s shocking to think that today so many women, and men, relinquish that privilege.”