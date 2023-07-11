Kindra Grams was just waking up early Saturday morning in her mother’s apartment when she smelled smoke.

She didn’t think much of it until she heard her smoke alarm going off. Grams grabbed her 2-month-old daughter from the bed and opened her bedroom door. Already, the apartment she shared with her husband, daughter and mother in the Woodway Park Condominiums was unrecognizable. She was on the second floor, while her husband was out of town and her mother was downstairs in the two-story unit.

“I opened the door, and the entire top of the apartment is already engulfed in flames,” Grams said. “There’s black smoke everywhere, running along the ceiling and down the stairs. So I scream for my mom, because I can barely see anything. My 2-month-old daughter, she can’t inhale that. So I pulled her close to my body and I ran downstairs as fast as I could.”

Grams said she was terrified. She was in the midst of something she had only seen in movies, something she never thought would happen to her.

“I truly thought that I was going to die in that moment,” Grams said. “Just seeing everything, it was unreal, almost like in a movie. I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do. I was thinking like, I’m not going to be able to see my husband again or my mom. But my mom came for me. And my mom got us downstairs. And she got us out.”

Grams, her daughter and her mother were able to get out of the apartment safely, but after getting outside, they realized their Australian shepherd, Bodhi, was still inside. Grams’ mother quickly went back in to retrieve the dog, and minutes after she returned, the building’s roof collapsed.

Grams and her family are one of five who lost their home and much of their possessions in a devastating fire at the Woodway Park Condominiums early Saturday morning. The fire was first reported at 6:50 a.m., officers from the Woodway Public Safety Department arrived three minutes later, and about 30 minutes later, the fire was out.

In that short amount of time, five units were completely destroyed, leaving behind only ashes and a burnt skeleton that barely resembles the building residents once called home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading in the 10-building complex, and no one was seriously injured in the fire. A firefighter was treated on-scene for heat exhaustion, and a young child was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation but was soon released.

Grams and her husband, who was away on business at the time of the fire, had been staying at her mother’s apartment for the past three months while they were waiting for the construction on their new house to finish. In anticipation of the move, all of the couple’s belongings were in the apartment, in addition to everything her mother owned.

Now, all of it is gone. Grams and her mother managed to escape with just the clothes on their backs. Grams did not even have enough time to put on shoes.

“We all lost it all,” Grams said. “We lost all of our furniture for our new house, our clothes, shoes, all of our baby items, baby pictures. Anything we made for Father’s Day for my husband was in there. My mom lost everything. My baby clothes, my baby pictures, my brother’s. Anything from her childhood was gone.”

After seeing the devastation from the fire, first responders from the Woodway Public Safety Department decided to set up a GoFundMe to benefit the displaced residents. Woodway Chief Khalil El-Halabi said this is the first fundraiser the department has set up to assist people displaced by a fire.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe had raised $1,575, with a total goal of $25,000 to be split between the five families displaced by the fire. El-Halabi said the department will be making a $2,500 donation of its own, and said 100% of the proceeds will go toward assisting the families with any immediate needs they might have.

Upon learning about the fundraiser, Grams cried.

“It was absolutely amazing,” she said. “It’s really hard. You don’t understand how much you really have to replace whenever you lose everything and how much the costs start to add up until you start to replace it. So even the slightest bit helps so much and the fact that you know they’re trying to do something more is amazing.”

Grams said the managers of the condominiums were able to get her family into an empty unit, where she is residing for the time being. Reflecting on the fire, Grams said she is lucky to be alive, and she think the smoke alarm saved her family’s lives.

“If that fire alarm wouldn’t have gone off, I wouldn’t have gotten up and me and my daughter probably would have been gone,” Grams said. “But the only reason that fire alarm went off is because my mom put that fire alarm there. There were no fire alarms in the apartment whenever she moved in.”

Going forward, Grams said she is trying to maintain a positive attitude and not dwell on what was lost in the fire. What is gone is gone, Grams said. Now, it is time for a fresh start.

“We are alive,” she said. “It sucks that we lost our things, but they can be replaced. Some things can’t, some things can. But it’s the fact that we’re alive and we actually made it out. It could have gone so much worse than it actually did.”