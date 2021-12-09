Retired dentist gives $1 million boost to Waco Family Medicine flagship clinic

Dr. George Jurek learned as a child about the worry of affording medical care. Now in his 90s, the retired Waco dentist is giving away $1 million that will add to the list of actions he has taken to address it.
Jurek's gift will help Waco Family Medicine include a dental clinic in the $51 million facility it hopes to start building as soon as next year. Waco Family Medicine launched the public phase of its fundraising campaign for the new 140,000-square-foot headquarters last week, under the title Building Family Medicine.
Jurek, a native of Axtell, knows only too well the value of money. Growing up poor, his family had no car and no gas with which to cook. They used cord wood for all their needs, and his dad, a stone polisher and butcher, rode his bike to work. His parents provided him with a strong religious foundation.
“It was a real privilege having such great parents,” Jurek said. “The folks gave me more than I could ever buy.”
Jurek developed his love for dentistry and the seeds of philanthropy when he was just 9 years old. He had a toothache for several days, and his parents gave him a dollar to see a dentist. He walked to downtown Waco and found a dentist, where he negotiated the price of $1 for the work.
The dentist was apprehensive, worried that such a young patient alone might cause problems, but he sailed through the procedure like a trooper, Jurek said. The dentist was so impressed with his behavior that he returned 10 cents to Jurek.
“It really impressed me there were there were people like that,” he said of the dentist.
At 17, he did a short stint with the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, preparing for an invasion of Tokyo that never happened because World War II ended.
It was in the service that he further developed his sense of empathy. Before he left, he was working with Marines who had spinal cord injuries. He said the hardest part was when a loved one rejected the patient because they did not think they could cope with all the associated problems. That was when he developed an affinity for helping people with psychosocial problems.
Jurek went on to develop a family dental practice in Waco. He was crowded with clients and had to eventually bring in three more dentists to help him with the work.
During his time there, he started with his philanthropic mission by often giving care to people who could not afford it. He would also offer discount services to groups such as teachers or ministers.
Later in life, Jurek would go on to work for the Texas Department of State Health Services before transitioning into the Texas Department of MHMR, where he served as special assistant to the commissioner and oversaw eight hospitals and 13 schools in 21 counties for people with developmental disabilities.
Many of Jurek’s clients struggled with hardships, so he created an educational program used by the Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas as an integral part of primary care for patients with mental and developmental disabilities. It was the first of its kind in the state, and Jurek was able to secure a special grant that paid dental personnel to take the course. It was just one of the many projects he is proud of.
The new Waco Family Medicine dental clinic bearing Jurek's name should add to that list.
“The new facility is going to be transformative not only for the organization but for the community and the patients we serve,” Waco Family Medicine CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said. “Receiving a gift of this magnitude by someone who understands the meaning of our work so thoroughly is invigorating. … The fact that he has chosen to build his legacy into the fabric of our facility will challenge us to maintain his vision of whole-person health for generations to come. I can’t thank him enough for that.”
This is not the first time Jurek has opened his wallet to the community. He bought a phone system for Caritas last year, built a rectory for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and has given gifts in support of many other projects, including forming a band and hiring a director at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School, where all six of his children attended.
Waco Family Medicine offers primary care, dental and behavioral health services to low-income residents through a variety of innovative programs. It is a Federally Qualified Health Center, meaning it meets a range of requirements, including providing services on an income-based sliding fee scale, to receive federal support.
It served some 58,000 patients, about 22% of the county's population, for a total of 215,407 visits for all services last year. The campaign for the new central location, to replace the current facility at 1600 Providence Drive and now to include the George H. Jurek Dental Clinic, has raised a total of $15.2 million so far.
“We still have a sizeable amount that we hope to raise from community members and philanthropic organizations,” Griggs said. “We’re certainly grateful for every gift and donation that’s been so generously offered to date.”