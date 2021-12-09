Retired dentist gives $1 million boost to Waco Family Medicine flagship clinic

The dentist was apprehensive, worried that such a young patient alone might cause problems, but he sailed through the procedure like a trooper, Jurek said. The dentist was so impressed with his behavior that he returned 10 cents to Jurek.

“It really impressed me there were there were people like that,” he said of the dentist.

At 17, he did a short stint with the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, preparing for an invasion of Tokyo that never happened because World War II ended.

It was in the service that he further developed his sense of empathy. Before he left, he was working with Marines who had spinal cord injuries. He said the hardest part was when a loved one rejected the patient because they did not think they could cope with all the associated problems. That was when he developed an affinity for helping people with psychosocial problems.

Jurek went on to develop a family dental practice in Waco. He was crowded with clients and had to eventually bring in three more dentists to help him with the work.

During his time there, he started with his philanthropic mission by often giving care to people who could not afford it. He would also offer discount services to groups such as teachers or ministers.