Retired educator Van Allen exemplifies King's legacy in Waco

The story of a Black sharecropper's son in the Mississippi Delta who would go on to a respected career in higher education and become a voice for Black education and empowerment seems like it could fit in civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 1963 "I have a dream" speech.

It is a dream come to life, however, in the person of 96-year-old Van Allen, who has spent 37 of those years in Waco, first as a Paul Quinn College vice president, then as a retiree still active in, and an inspiration to, his community.

Allen, a man of quiet grace and bearing, is quick to share how that dream came about in the convergence of parental support, timely help from others, hard work, unflagging spirit and, well, God.

"There's no other way to say what has happened other than I've been blessed," he said in a recent interview in his two-story brick home that overlooks the former Paul Quinn College campus, now home to Rapoport Academy's Meyer High School and the Waco Multipurpose Facility.

Millions of Americans are remembering and honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, the holiday established in his name and memory. Allen, too, said King's message and leadership has not lost its validity today.

"Dr. King taught us that patience and persistence are important to making progress. He helped us understand better that hardship is often the source of a blessing," Allen said. "He showed us everybody has power."

But not everybody has wisdom. The Rev. Marlon Jones, pastor of St. Luke AME Church of which Allen is a member, said Allen is a rich source of wisdom in his community.

"From my perspective, the wisdom he has isn't utilized enough," Jones said. "You think that people at his time of life would be ready to pass the torch, but that's not necessarily the case with Dr. Allen. He still has his torch and is ready to use his torch to light yours."

Allen was the oldest of seven children born to sharecroppers outside of Hollandale, Mississippi. While the family worked at raising and picking cotton, he became known for his predilection for books and reading, even at an early age. School for Black children was the local Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, for which families chopped firewood in the summer to heat the church in wintertime.

School only ran five months a year for Black students in rural Mississippi, two months fewer than for white students, and Allen remembers dodging rocks thrown by white kids on buses as he walked to school and they rode to the consolidated county school in Hollandale.

After a short stint in the Navy, Allen managed to make it to college, attending Tougaloo College, a private historically Black college near Jackson, Mississippi. He received a major break and a life lesson at the school when the biology department chair, a white professor, asked her superiors to make Allen her assistant, based on his ability and work ethic.

Her move floored Allen, not only because it was rare for a white person in authority in Mississippi to lobby for a Black student on his merits, but her faith in him opened a new horizon of possibility as a college instructor.

The white professors at Tougaloo, many originally from the North, treated their students with respect, even if that meant they were treated with disdain in nearby Jackson.

"Looking back on it, I appreciate what the white faculty at Tougaloo College gave up," he said. "They treated us as full-fledged human beings. They called us Mr. and Miss."

Not only did Allen get the assistantship, but his professor also helped secure a study fellowship that paid for graduate studies at the University of Michigan. At Michigan, a state with no prescribed racial segregation, he found fellow students of color tending to stay with their own cultural or ethnic group rather than join together in a larger, more visible group.

Armed with a master's degree in biology, Allen went to teach at Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, from 1952 to 1965. While at Bennett, Allen met a visiting preacher and leader in the burgeoning civil rights movement in the South: Martin Luther King Jr. Allen anticipated a second meeting with King, when he returned to the college as commencement speaker, only to find that encounter foiled by a delayed flight.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Allen shifted from teaching to advocacy for Black higher education, working with the Southern Regional Education Board in Atlanta, then the Washington, D.C., based Technical Assistance Consortium to Improve College Services, which he led as executive director.

At a time when a growing push to integrate white state universities threatened to kill off underfunded and resource-starved Black state schools, Allen argued for their preservation and adequate funding.

The United Negro College Fund worked his arguments into its educational material, and Allen provided evidence in the landmark Mississippi case Ayers v. Fordice, which took 17 years to resolve before a final $503 million settlement paid to three Black Mississippi state schools.

The sharp-eyed Allen learned from observation during his time in Washington, D.C. On his visits to Black colleges and universities, he saw the contributions of faculty members who graduated from the Tuskegee Institute. Those faculty members often lived in Black neighborhoods with houses appreciably nicer and better maintained than those around them. The Tuskegee Institute, founded in Alabama with Booker T. Washington as its first leader, required students to master two vocational skills before graduation, and graduates often pooled their skills to build and improve their houses on their own, Allen said.

He also saw Jewish students attending Saturday classes in culture and heritage to prepare them to live in a society sometimes antagonistic to them — preparation Allen felt Black colleges and schools could and should offer for their students.

In 1980, Tougaloo College invited its graduate to serve as vice president for academic affairs, a position he held for five years before Paul Quinn College called him to Waco as a vice president. At Paul Quinn, Allen worked to help students earn their degrees, even as the school's open enrollment policy meant some arrived underprepared for college work. He had less patience for students who backed off from their studies when they became hard rather than resolving to do the work at hand.

The financially challenged Waco college moved to the former campus of Bishop College in Dallas in 1990, but Allen opted to retire rather than follow the college to Dallas. He made sure to secure his college-provided home as his own before the school moved, an he has lived in the home since.

His small home office can scarcely contain the acquisitions of a life in higher education with shelves packed with books and the walls above them blanketed with plaques, certificates, diplomas, awards and photographs. Some of his most recent honors, the Bridge Builder and Living Legends awards, hang on his office door for lack of wall space.

Allen's sharecropping siblings moved beyond subsistence farming to respectable careers in health, medicine and mental health services, but he was the only one who made education a career.

Friends say he is not the type to brag about accomplishments or push his advice where it is not wanted and his age has little diminished his firm beliefs in the importance of self-determination, education, equity and faith. The landmark Montgomery bus boycott that King helped organize to push back on the city's racial segregation in 1955-56 could have achieved its goals in less time, Allen said.

"They should have done more to show the power of togetherness," Allen said. "If Blacks in food service, health care, labor and other essential jobs had refused to work, change would have been faster. Black people have got a power in this country they don't really understand."

Even though Black students have more access to higher learning than Allen did in his youth, Allen said there is still an important role for Black colleges and universities in terms of student support and the transmission of heritage and culture.

"Every one of our communities needs a Black college," he said.

Sherman Ayres, active in several Waco community organizations after his retirement from Mars Inc., is a longtime friend and fellow church member. The conversations they often start when sharing a pew at St. Luke sometimes continue into the worship service, he said.

"He's one of these people where wisdom and intellect is in the same person," Ayres said. "He's just an extraordinary human being."