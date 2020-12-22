When retired journalist Preston Kirk and his wife, Ronda, were looking to move back to their native Waco a couple of years ago, their house hunting led them to a fixer-upper in the Landon Branch neighborhood with a commanding view of Lake Waco.

When they got around to buying the house last year, they knew one of their first orders of business would be to clear away the brush on the steep slope between the house and its view.

Along the way Preston Kirk would try to sleuth out the purpose of a peculiar metal structure that ran through the jungle.

So began the mystery of the hidden railroad.

Since February, Kirk has worked alongside hired crews to saw down thickets of invasive chinaberry trees and ligustrum that over the decades had swallowed the hillside that drops quickly to the lake shore.

The clearing gradually revealed a rusty set of elevated tracks and the remains of a small car on iron wheels that was tethered to a traction cable. It appeared a half-submerged electric motor had been used to lower the car up and down a 30-degree slope, along tracks that ran more than 200 feet.

“I was intrigued,” Kirk said. “With all the noise going on here, I’d be working in the front yard, and neighbors would come by. They’d say, ‘Are you going to restore that train?’ I said no, I can barely afford to clear the slope. But they’d say, ‘You ought to make that thing run again.’”

Over the next few months, the thicket disappeared but the mystery did not. What would be the purpose of the short railway in a quiet lakeside neighborhood? Was it, as some suggested to him, a secret liquor delivery system for long-ago bootleggers?

Kirk posted photos of the tramway and various conjectures about its origins on a local history Facebook page, Waco, Texas History in Pictures. There he got plenty of more guesses to add to his own. It also flushed out an authoritative answer from his next-door neighbor, Lyndon Olson.

Olson, the business executive and former U.S. ambassador to Sweden, had lived on the hill over Lake Waco for most of his life and could answer Kirk’s query with personal knowledge.

Olson remembered when his parents sold that lot in the 1970s to Bob and Verna Mae Wampler to build the house where Kirk and his wife now live.

Bob Wampler was listed in the 1978 city director as a data process manager for Behrens Drug Co., the wholesale operation from which he would later retire as vice president of management information systems.

A tall West Texan, Wampler was also a mechanical wizard, said Olson, who was on the Behrens corporate board back then.

“Bob was quite an engineer,” Olson said.

He said Wampler got the idea of a mechanical transport to the lake shore for recreational purposes.

“That lot goes down to the lake, and Bob wanted to get down to the lake from the house,” Olson said. “So he built this tram or cog train, I guess you’d call it.”

Olson’s father, attorney Lyndon Olson Sr., warned Wampler the project might run afoul of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the lake and frowns on unauthorized improvements in its flood zone.

Undeterred, Wampler proceeded with the conveyance, which Olson said was impressive and “very functional.”

Sure enough, Corps officials soon told Wampler to shut down his tram, and the remains of it were left to rust over the years as vegetation engulfed it.

After decades in Waco, the Wamplers eventually moved to Austin, where Bob Wampler died in 2017 at age 80.

For Preston Kirk, 75, the tram mystery has been an re-entry portal to the community where he is returning after a colorful career as a journalist and entrepreneur.

He grew up in Bellmead and attended Baylor University, where he met his wife, Ronda Dale of Woodway and worked for the Baylor Lariat before graduating in 1968. He went to work as a United Press International correspondent in Houston, where he covered the moon landing and other historic events, and he later founded the Houston Business Journal and Texas Business magazine.

More recently, he and his wife have lived in the Austin area in a house overlooking Lake Travis.

Kirk said he is still not looking to restore the tramway, but he will keep it as an interesting conversation piece. In the meantime, he continues to collect clues about its origins: the history of the Southern Wheel Company, which made the wheels on the cart, and the “51” on one of the spikes in a railroad tie signifying the spike was first used in 1951.

Olson said it seems his new neighbor cannot help but continue as an investigative reporter even after his retirement.

“By the time it’s over, he’s going to have everything on this but the DNA,” Olson said.

