Waynette Ditto's 14 years leading the Hewitt Public Library have brought a slew of new programs and a spacious, modern gathering place for people and resources that she likes to think of as the living room of the community.

Ditto's time in the role will officially come to an end Monday, wrapping up a 31-year career as a librarian that started in public schools.

Since she started with Hewitt in 2009, Ditto has overseen the transformation of the Hewitt Public Library from a building with about 2,000 square feet and only four computers to a 17,000-square-foot space brimming with state of the art technology, meeting spaces and programs to engage residents, from young children to senior adults.

Before becoming a librarian Ditto worked for an insurance company, and said she became a librarian to find a way to connect with people. Since then, she hasn’t looked back, embracing the job that extends well beyond books. She spent 17 years as a librarian for China Spring Independent School District and decided to make the switch from school librarian to public librarian because she felt called to public service.

“We have so many different needs. Somebody might come in and they've had a death in the family, and they need the forms. Or, it could be that someone is in a domestic abuse situation and they're needing help,” Ditto said. “What the public does not realize, is really we are social workers and we help connect people to services that they desperately need.”

Hewitt Mayor Steve Fortenberry said the city will miss Ditto’s warm, positive personality and her love for the library. He said Ditto is tenacious in fighting for the needs of the community and has a servant’s heart.

“She puts everything first, she doesn’t put herself first,” Fortenberry said. “She puts the city and the community before everything. It’s evident in the work that she's done and how positive it has been.”

Ditto said she did not really know much about Hewitt when she took the job since she had lived in China Spring most of her life. But she said she has fallen in love with the growing town and its strong sense of community.

When she came to Hewitt in 2009, the library was housed in a tiny building that served as both the library and city council chambers. As she began to learn about the community, she found residents preferred to stay closer to home rather than drive to Waco to get things likes books or groceries, evidenced by the fact the tiny library welcomed 142,775 visitors in 2010, making it the second-busiest library in the county that year, behind only the Waco-McLennan County Central Library.

At the time, a new building was not on the radar, as Hewitt had more pressing needs such as a new fire and police station. So instead, Ditto decided to put a focus on what the library’s place in the community should be and began developing programs to engage the public.

“We had a book club, but the library was so small that they had to have book club meetings in the people's houses or at the churches,” Ditto said. “So I just started really building programs based off of what they were asking for and working with the city leaders.”

Ditto said the ideas for many programs came from her time as a school librarian. She said she especially wanted to get kids enthusiastic about reading during the summer, combatting the “summer slide” in academic progress that happens when kids read less over the summer. Ditto said she wanted to combine fun with education in events such as Angel Paws, featuring children reading books to service dogs, or Hero Day, where kids can meet first responders in the fire and police departments.

Five years into her tenure, the city had a new public safety building and leaders turned their attention to the library.

“After the fire and safety facility came to be, they were like, ‘OK, it's the library's turn,’” Ditto said. “’We need to gather all of these programs that we're doing in people's homes and churches and in restaurants, and even at the schools. We need to provide a place of that sense of community where people could come, still getting those same benefits, but under one roof.’”

The new Hewitt Public Library opened in April 2016, and like the previous building, shared a roof with the city council chambers and the municipal court. The $4.5 million building is 26,500 square feet, with 17,000 of that dedicated to the library. The library, City Hall, public safety facilities are housed at one big compound running from 100 Patriot Court to 200 Patriot Court.

For the new library, Ditto said she wanted to place a higher importance on making technology available to the community. Ditto said the library hired a technology consultant, who advised the library to plan to meet not just the current needs of patrons, but the future needs that have come with increasing prevalence of connected devices.

“We didn’t want to go backwards, we wanted to go forward with them,” Ditto said. “So the technology plan that goes into this structure was very, very carefully thought out."

Today, the library is filled to the brim with technology. The library’s Wi-Fi reaches out into the parking lot, which Ditto said was helpful during the pandemic, as patrons could access the internet in the parking lot while the library itself was closed. There are 27 computers, plus 200 Chromebooks and 100 Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout, which the library received in a grant. The library also has two 3D printers, a large-format printer used for banners and posters, and a stop-motion animation machine.

Ditto said she wanted the library to be a place that removes barriers and serves everyone, regardless of background.

“We needed to make sure that everybody felt comfortable,” Ditto said. “A library serves everybody. So I didn't want to put up a barrier. I wanted to make sure that no matter what, people felt comfortable. The Hewitt Public Library is the living room of the community. I wanted everyone to feel like this was home.”

Once she is retired, Ditto said she plans to travel with her husband, Jim, and spend more time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She said she will still volunteer at the library and assist the next director, Matthew Glaser, with any questions he may have. Glaser is coming to Hewitt after a stint as assistant director for Midland County Public Libraries.

Ditto said she could not just up and leave the Hewitt Public Library, as she has grown close with the staff, which she said is the part of the library she will miss the most.

“We're family,” Ditto said. “There's only 16 of us. Most of us have been together since I came. I'm going to miss that. But I'm going to miss the support groups, the friends of the library, the library board and the community. But you know, I can always come back and visit.”

City Council Member Erica Bruce said Ditto's vision for the library has made Hewitt a better place, and the city will miss Ditto’s warm and personable manner.

“She has just taken the library to new levels that we just really didn't even envision at the time,” Bruce said. “Waynette had all of these kind of hopes and dreams and plans and she made those a reality.

"She really has had an impact on the community at large, not just young kids and those programs, but also with our senior citizen community, with the teens in the in the community. She really has had an impact at all age levels in the community.”

City Council Member Bob Potter said Ditto always looked out for members of the community who were in need, such as her dedication to getting Wi-Fi to those in rural communities without it and her work during the pandemic.

“She’s been very important for all the services that she's provided and gone out and gotten grants for and thinking of services that she could provide to the citizens,” Potter said. “She's just been an integral part of the city. There’s people that bring their children here from other cities for the programs that she has. She’s just really been an asset to the city.”

On Thursday, Hewitt held a retirement reception for Ditto to celebrate her career with the library. Hewitt City Hall was full of family, friends and colleagues of Ditto's, and many gave remarks praising the outgoing director.

During his remarks, City Manager Bo Thomas said Ditto is a pillar of the library and turned it into much more than just a library.

“She has turned that library beyond just the library, to a business center, an early childhood development center, a youth center, a teen center, a senior center, and basically, it has been an overall culmination of what is the pearl of Hewitt, Texas, being a community center,” Thomas said. “I think what we'll miss most about her is two things: her vision and her energy. Because they're pretty tremendous. She does a really fine job of transitioning and improving the things that she touches.”