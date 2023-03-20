“Waco: American Apocalypse,” Netflix’s three-part documentary series debuting Wednesday, shows there are new things to see about the Branch Davidian raid/siege/fire that happened 30 years ago, even as there’s not much new to say.

Directed by Tiller Russell (Netflix’s “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”) “American Apocalypse” offers previously unseen infrared surveillance footage of the Branch Davidian complex filmed during the Feb. 28 raid by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and the subsequent 51-day siege; unaired footage of the raid and its immediate aftermath shot by KWTX-TV cameraman Dan Mulloney and reporter John McLemore; video of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crisis Negotiation Unit, led by Gary Noesner; and a CGI-crafted drone’s-eye-view of the Davidian building where the raid and siege took place.

Russell weaves this new material into broadcast news coverage of the event at the time and interviews with surviving participants in the siege and it’s those survivors that shape the largely sad and regretful tone of “American Apocalypse.”

The docuseries, contained in three 50-minute episodes, cuts to the chase from the beginning, starting with the botched ATF raid to seize weapons believed illegally altered. There’s little buildup about Koresh’s rise to leadership within the Waco-area Branch Davidians, a Seventh Day Adventist splinter group, nor the accounts from departing Davidians about Koresh’s sexual relations with underage girls and his preaching of an armed armageddon between his followers and a non-believing, confrontational government — accounts that raised warning flags about what was going on at Mount Carmel, the compound near Elk where more than 100 Davidians and their children lived.

Those details surface later, but it’s the timeline of the raid, siege and fire that drives the narrative here, as does the interplay between Noesner and his team and Koresh and other Davidians such as Steve Schneider and Wayne Martin.

Noesner’s viewpoint, contained in his memoir “Stalling For Time: My Life as an FBI Hostage Negotiator,” and the Branch Davidian one, captured in part in Davidian survivor David Thibodeau and his book “A Place Called Waco,” formed the core of the 2018 Paramount Network docudrama “Waco” with actors playing real-life characters. The sequel to Paramount’s “Waco,” incidentally, is “Waco: The Aftermath” and will air next month on Showtime.

“American Apocalypse” features the actual people involved, from Noeser and Thibodeau to Davidian survivor Kathy Schroeder, one of Koresh’s “spiritual wives;” ATF special agents Bob Ricks and Jim Cavanaugh; Heather Jones, the last Davidian child released during the siege; FBI sniper Chris Whitcomb; Thibodeau’s mother Belinda Ganem, who tried to contact her son during the siege; KWTX reporter John McLemore and Dallas Morning News reporter Lee Hancock; and Houston attorney Dick DeGuerin, brokering an agreement between Koresh and the FBI, among others.

The on-camera interviews, coupled with the raid footage of stunned and angry ATF agents, add the human emotion and varied responses so often lost in a story reduced largely to finger pointing, stereotypes and cold numbers of people shot and people burned. Jones wept at the childhood memory of her father and friends, killed in the fire, while Schroeder’s untroubled account of Koresh’s multiple wives, some of whom were in their teens, and her description of her religious community’s destruction as “painful but acceptable” demonstrated beyond words the faith of a true believer.

Russell’s chronological unrolling of the siege reminds us — at least those of us who recall the day-to-day media coverage at the time — the FBI negotiating strategy continually pressured Koresh to send out Davidians and their children in hopes a trickle would turn into a majority. Jones was one of those released as was Schroeder, who left on promises by the FBI of reuniting with her son, only to be arrested and jailed once in custody. The FBI strategy, in fact, saw 35 adults and children leave the compound during the siege.

The interviews bring out some new details. Whitcomb shared a chilling anecdote how he had Koresh, silhouetted in a window late one night, lined up in his crosshairs. Accounts of the raid note the firepower that the Davidians had assembled caused some ATF agents to run out of ammunition and included a .50 caliber machine gun capable of penetrating all vehicles outside of a tank.

What’s telling, too, is what’s missing. There are no FBI agents to explain why FBI onsite commander Jeff Jamar allowed the team urging direct action and intimidation to take the upper hand over Noesner and his negotiators, leading to the fateful decision to tear gas the compound. Although Timothy McVeigh and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing are linked to the events in Waco, there’s no interview with current citizen militias who still see “Waco” as a rallying cry.

As a Waco resident, I have to say that yet again there’s no one to talk about the Waco experience of the event that now carries the city’s name, such as Waco or McLennan County officials from that time, or the businesspeople and restauranteurs who supported the hundreds of law enforcement personnel and media reporters in town at that time (admittedly, some like then Waco Mayor Bob Sheehy and McLennan County Sheriff Jack Harwell have died since then).

And as a Waco Tribune-Herald reporter, it’s irritating to see our “Sinful Messiah” series that provided essential background in the early days of the siege totally overlooked as well as any mention of the reporters we had on the scene at the raid.

If anything, the final minutes of “Waco: American Apocalypse” demonstrates the inability to see outside of initial perceptions and framing was a major reason why events played out as they did.

Thibodeau and Schroeder find martyrdom and religious faith in the deaths of their fellow believers. ATF and FBI agents see Koresh as a master manipulator and liar with a mesmerizing hold on his followers. Thibodeau’s mother Belinda sees both a religious cult and the government as deceptive. And Jones, the last Davidian child released during the siege, misses the family and childhood friends she would never see again.

The reason we haven’t resolved what happened 30 years ago is that all of the above is partially true.