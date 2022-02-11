Riesel girl, 13, snares fourth top-steer title in McLennan County Junior Livestock Show

It was more than luck that won Paisley Groschke her fourth grand champion title in the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show's steer competition this week, along with $18,000 in auction winnings.

Paisley, 13, a Riesel eighth grader, would spend up to two hours a day after school washing, feeding and otherwise tending her 1,300-pound steer, Bougie Ray, whom she raised from a calf starting 17 months ago. She also got some help from her parents, David and Misty Groschke, and her brother, sixth grader Duke.

“I think my secret to success is having such a great family to work with me in the barn to get the animal to where he won,” she said. “They made me feel confident. … My steer was quite a handful. My parents and my little brother fed him in the morning because I had to do to early morning athletics."

All that care and feeding paid off this week with the steer judging competition Wednesday at the Extraco Events Center, followed by a Sale of Champions at which Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat and House of Travel paid $18,000 for her steer.

The livestock show also included heifers, rabbits, sheep, goats, poultry and swine, which also brought big auction winnings for youth including Paisley's brother.

