Riesel girl, 13, snares fourth top-steer title in McLennan County Junior Livestock Show

It was more than luck that won Paisley Groschke her fourth grand champion title in the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show's steer competition this week, along with $18,000 in auction winnings.
Paisley, 13, a Riesel eighth grader, would spend up to two hours a day after school washing, feeding and otherwise tending her 1,300-pound steer, Bougie Ray, whom she raised from a calf starting 17 months ago. She also got some help from her parents, David and Misty Groschke, and her brother, sixth grader Duke.
“I think my secret to success is having such a great family to work with me in the barn to get the animal to where he won,” she said. “They made me feel confident. … My steer was quite a handful. My parents and my little brother fed him in the morning because I had to do to early morning athletics."
All that care and feeding paid off this week with the steer judging competition Wednesday at the Extraco Events Center, followed by a Sale of Champions at which Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat and House of Travel paid $18,000 for her steer.
The livestock show also included heifers, rabbits, sheep, goats, poultry and swine, which also brought big auction winnings for youth including Paisley's brother.
Paisley has been showing animals for six years, winning grand champion in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and reserve champion twice. She intends to keep at it for the four years of high school, and she is splitting the proceeds with her little brother for their college educations.
Paisley said her dream is to attend Texas A&M University and become an ag salesperson and serve as a livestock judge.
"I would like to do this for the rest of my life," she said. "It's a way of meeting a lot of new people and an opportunity to do new things. ... When you show you feel really good."
And although she believes hard work and family are the key to success, Paisley hedges her bets with a good luck charm.
At past competitions she wore a lucky purple bracelet in support of Layla Evetts, a young Riesel girl who was battling cancer. Since Layla's death in 2020, Paisley has continued to carry the bracelet, now worn and broken from use, in her pocket in memory of her friend.