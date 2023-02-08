It seems there is a new Duke among McLennan County Junior Livestock Show royalty, as another Groschke kid took both reserve and grand champion titles in this year's market steer competition.

Duke Groschke, 12, of Riesel, won the show with his grand champion calf Dez and reserve champion Honey G in his fourth year of competing. Duke’s older sister, Paisley Groschke, 14, has won grand champion four times and reserve twice since 2018.

The pair’s mother, Misty Groschke, said she and her husband, who now own a cattle business, also grew up showing pigs and cattle.

Duke said showing livestock involves a yearlong preparation process, feeding and watering the animals daily, and washing and blow drying them often to keep their show-perfect coat. He said showmen form a strong attachment to their cattle.

“It takes a lot of time,” Duke said. “You have to be committed.”

He said he feels the greatest joy of being a showman after he weighs in his animals.

Duke said he doesn’t get too nervous at smaller shows. His pre-show ritual involves making sure he and his calf are poised and posed for success before ever entering the floor, letting judges who may catch a glance know his calf is “dynamite” from the holding arena.

“Typically when you go in the ring you don’t smile,” Duke said. “Some people do. I like to keep a good and serious poker face.”

Misty Groschke said livestock shows are a family activity that teaches more than just competing, including how to care for another life, how to have responsibility and how to handle occasional defeat. Though the siblings sometimes compete against each other, they have been supportive.

“They definitely have their sibling rivalry, that’s for sure,” she said. “But you win as a family or you lose as a family.”

Groschke said she tries to teach her kids they may not have the best animal, but if they show the animal to the best of their ability they still have a shot at winning. She said the family spends a lot of time not only working on the animals but also working on their own showmanship.

The Groschkes have a rule that they do not go back to compete in the showmanship competition if they have already won a title. Since Paisley has won either grand or reserve for the past 6 years, Wednesday was her first time competing for showmanship in the McLennan County show. She won the senior showmanship title and a belt buckle to go with it.

“Going into it, I have to admit I was a little bit nervous. … I went out there and I was like, 'Duke, I get to match you up with a buckle,'” Paisley said.

She said she is happy and proud to share the spotlight with her little brother.

The poultry show will kick off events at 8 a.m. Thursday, followed by market swine at noon at the Extraco Show Pavilion. A livestock judging contest will start at 9 a.m. Friday, and the sale of champions will close out the 2023 McLennan County Junior Livestock Show at 6:30 p.m.