Ritchie Road section closes for $3.1 million sewer project

A 0.6-mile stretch of Ritchie Road is closed for construction of a major sewer line, leaving motorists to navigate a 3.2-mile detour until mid-January.

The city of Waco on Tuesday closed Ritchie Road from Old McGregor Road to Chapel Road for the $3.1 million sewer project, which will connect to sewer lines in the fast-growing Highway 84 corridor, utilities spokesman Jonathan Echols said.

The city has marked a detour that leads from Ritchie Road to Chapel Road, then to Hewitt Drive and Old McGregor road.

The Ritchie Road section of the project will include 3,372 feet of 21-inch diameter sewer pipe between the old Cotton Belt rail line and the newly built Callan Road.

The project also includes a 1,600-foot force main, 16 inches in diameter, leading from Old McGregor Road toward Waco Regional Landfill.

Echols said the project is part of an ongoing effort to increase sewer capacity for the Highway 84 corridor.