Road work will divert traffic to Highway 6 frontage roads, close on-ramps this week

highway 6

Highway 6 travelers will face lane closures and detours over the coming days as the mall-to-mall project work ramps up.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Commuters should watch out for several lane and ramp closures along State Highway 6 throughout the week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Work crews plan to set beams for incoming U-turn bridges at the intersection of Highway 6 and Bagby Avenue, as long as the weather allows them to work, according to TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith. The closures are all connected to the extensive Mall-to-Mall road project.

Traffic will be diverted onto frontage roads during the closures.

Smith said the east bound main lanes will close from the off-ramp leading to Exchange Parkway to just past the Bagby Avenue exit on Monday and Wednesday of this week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., along with the eastbound ramp leading to Highway 6 just before Bagby Avenue.

On Friday, the westbound main lanes will close from Old Robinson Road to the on-ramp just before Beverly Drive from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. The westbound ramps onto Highway 6 just before Bagby and I-35 will close as well. Friday will also bring the closure of the long, westbound connector ramp from northbound I-35 to Highway 6.

The Mall-to-Mall project will add continuous frontage roads along Highway 6 between Bagby Avenue and Waco Drive near Richland Mall.

