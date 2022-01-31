Roads, homeless shelters prepped for cold, icy weather in Waco

It's about to get cold, really cold, says the National Weather Service. So don't be fooled by temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday.
A front will arrive with a rush about 3 p.m. Wednesday, and gusty winds will push chill factors into single digits on Thursday. Freezing rain or sleet is expected, and the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing to apply a brine solution to roadways. H-E-B is bracing for a run on everything, and homeless advocates are comparing notes on serving the vulnerable.
Sale of firewood, heaters and faucet covers "has been non-stop," said Brad Ryals, garden manager at Ace Hardware on Hewitt Drive. He said half-stacks of wood from Goldthwaite sell for $189, and demand has risen to five or six a day. Also popular is a granular product sprinkled on sidewalks.
"I think it all started last Wednesday," said Ryals. "In anticipation of what happened last February, people are trying to get ahead of the curve."
February 2021 brought a deadly deep freeze to Texas that overwhelmed the state's electric grid. Possibly with that in mind, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a briefing Tuesday morning at the Alternate State Operations Center, where he will be joined by representatives of many state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission, the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Department of Public Safety.
Locally, TxDOT announced it will begin weather operations on Tuesday due to the "potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast," said a news release from TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
Maintenance crews may apply a brine solution to roadways that lowers the freezing point of moisture and may prevent ice from forming.
Bridges and overpasses will get treated first. Then crews will turn their attention to the main lanes of major roadways. Smith said operations will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, then crews will begin 24-hour monitoring Wednesday through Friday, with an eye toward de-icing if necessary.
"It's not looking quite as cold as last February, but it's certainly cold enough to make things uncomfortable," said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. "This looks like the coldest front this winter, especially given the wind and precipitation."
Gusty north winds will send a shiver through Greater Waco at mid-afternoon Wednesday. Rain chances will increase into Wednesday evening, and cold rain will turn to concerns about freezing rain or sleet Thursday morning, Godwin said. A good chance exists Waco will begin drying out Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will remain cold, hitting lows of 18, 19 and 21, respectively, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, said Godwin.
"Winds 25 to 30 miles per hour will make for a nasty day on Thursday, with the possibility of freezing rain and sleet. The high on Thursday will be right around the freezing mark," said Godwin. "Precipitation? What we're showing right now is 1 to 1.5 inches. The big questions is how much falls as liquid, ice or sleet. It will produce dangerous driving conditions and slick spots."
Protecting pipes and pets and preparing for power outages caused by ice-covered trees or power lines is a good idea, Godwin said.
TxDOT recommends buckling up, increasing following distance, using caution on bridges and overpasses and not using cruise control or lane assist. It encourages motorists to stay at least 200 feet from TxDOT vehicles.
Jimmy Dorrell, pastor of Church Under The Bridge and co-founder of Mission Waco Mission World, said he has vivid memories of officiating the funeral of a homeless person who froze to death. At Sunday's service, he mentioned the likelihood of bitter cold later this week, and urged the many homeless who attend CUB services to resist the urge to "tough it out."
He said the Mission Waco's My Brother's Keeper homeless shelter, 1217 Mary Ave., will be open to accommodate as many people as possible seeking shelter.
"If it's 35 degrees or below, no matter what, even if you're drinking a little bit, we'll find a place for you," said Dorrell, who is retired as head of Mission Waco.
He said the Salvation Army and the Meyer Center also represent options, and the various agencies and homeless shelters communicate well with each other to find solutions.
The Hangar, 417 S. 17th Street, so named because it resembles an aircraft hangar, can serve as a warming station, Dorrell said. It is not a homeless shelter, but may assist in finding accommodations.
Mission Waco Mission World will assist with family emergencies brought on by the cold, particularly those involving children, Dorrell said.
He said some on the street avoid shelters because they have pets, which are not allowed inside, or they have problems with alcohol or carry no form of identification. He urged them to pursue assistance anyway.
"We'll do what we can, but there are no quick fixes," he said.
Residents concerned about driving conditions often flock to grocery stores. H-E-B said in a statement it can handle the onslaught.
"At H-E-B, we are familiar with extreme weather events, and our stores are prepared to serve our customers with the products they want and need."