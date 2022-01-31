Roads, homeless shelters prepped for cold, icy weather in Waco

"Winds 25 to 30 miles per hour will make for a nasty day on Thursday, with the possibility of freezing rain and sleet. The high on Thursday will be right around the freezing mark," said Godwin. "Precipitation? What we're showing right now is 1 to 1.5 inches. The big questions is how much falls as liquid, ice or sleet. It will produce dangerous driving conditions and slick spots."

Protecting pipes and pets and preparing for power outages caused by ice-covered trees or power lines is a good idea, Godwin said.

TxDOT recommends buckling up, increasing following distance, using caution on bridges and overpasses and not using cruise control or lane assist. It encourages motorists to stay at least 200 feet from TxDOT vehicles.

Jimmy Dorrell, pastor of Church Under The Bridge and co-founder of Mission Waco Mission World, said he has vivid memories of officiating the funeral of a homeless person who froze to death. At Sunday's service, he mentioned the likelihood of bitter cold later this week, and urged the many homeless who attend CUB services to resist the urge to "tough it out."

He said the Mission Waco's My Brother's Keeper homeless shelter, 1217 Mary Ave., will be open to accommodate as many people as possible seeking shelter.