Robert Earl Keen's goodbye tour to feature show for Brazos Nights series saying hello again

Hello and goodbye converge June 24 when Waco's free open-air concert series Brazos Nights returns with Texas music icon Robert Earl Keen, in his 2022 farewell tour, the opening act.

COVID-19 precautions had iced the series for the last two springs, but the national decline in cases and relaxation of many states' restrictions persuaded city planners it was safe to bring it back.

Parks and recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the monthly series will return in late April, and other artists will be announced in the next week or so. This year's series will close as usual with the Fourth on the Brazos celebration July 4 at McLane Stadium's Touchdown Alley. Fourth on the Brazos made its return last summer.

Ongoing renovation of the Waco Suspension Bridge, which has one end anchored in Indian Spring Park, will mean Brazos Nights will return at Heritage Square rather than the downtown park that long has been the series' home.

For 31 years, Brazos Nights has brought a star-studded lineup of American music to Waco, including the likes of Mavis Staples, Eddie Money, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Charley Crockett, Asleep at the Wheel, Little Joe y La Familia, Booker T. Jones, Dale Watson, Billy Joe Shaver, the Old 97's, Flaco Jiménez, the Wailers, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Hayes Carll and the Reverend Horton Heat.

The series started in 1989 and was discontinued in 2001 and 2002 before public demand brought it back. Its current format offers a monthly concert from April to July with attendance usually in the thousands.

Keen, an iconic figure in Texas and Americana music, has never played Brazos Nights and was on Cook's short list. Initially, he had Keen in mind for a concert celebrating the reopening of the Waco Suspension Bridge. Then Keen announced in January his plans to retire from 41 years of touring with a final "I'm Coming Home" tour this year.

Cook contacted Keen's management about the possibility of a Waco stop on that tour and it turned out Keen, who had played his celebrated Christmas shows to boisterous Waco crowds at the Waco Hippodrome in recent years, wanted Waco as well.

The fact the Brazos Nights show is a rare free one on that tour has not gone unnoticed.

"It's a big show for us, a comeback show for us," Cook said. "We've been blown away by the response."

Though Heritage Square may seem a smaller space than Indian Spring Park, Cook said its concert configuration will accommodate about the same number. Attendees can still bring lawn chairs and the like for seating, plus coolers.

Brazos Nights is not the only outdoor music event coming back this year after a two-year pandemic pause. Texas country music star and Waco native Wade Bowen will bring back his annual Bowen MusicFest next month, expanding it to two days, April 9 and 10, in the process. This year's festival, held at McLane Stadium's Touchdown Alley, will feature Bowen, Parker McCollum and Deana Carter on April 9. Lainey Wilson, Shenandoah, Cledus T. Judd and the festival's signature Wade Bowen & Friends All-Star Jam will perform April 10.

The Juneteenth Family Fun Day on June 18 at Brazos Park East will bring in live performances, too, with Tony! Toni! Toné!, Rob Base and Bigg Robb scheduled to play.

