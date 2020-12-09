Robinson, Marlin hire new police chiefs

Two area cities announced this week the hiring of new police chiefs.
The McLennan County city of Robinson hired Richard “Rich” Andreucci, 41, to lead its police department, while the Marlin City Council in Falls County voted Tuesday night to remove the interim police chief tag from James Hommel’s title and appoint him the new police chief.
Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin said Andreucci was hired after what he called a “rigorous hiring process” that included interviews with members of the police department, Robinson city officials and community leaders.
Andreucci currently is a lieutenant for the Sunset Valley Police Department, an Austin suburb four miles south of downtown. He started his law enforcement career with the Manor Police Department in 2004, serving as a patrol officer, school resource officer and a corporal in the criminal investigation section.
He joined the Sunset Valley Police Department as sergeant in the criminal investigation section in 2009 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2012. While lieutenant, Andreucci served as interim police chief for six months.
“I am very excited to get up there and meet everybody,” Andreucci said. “I love being a part of the community, and to come to a town like Robinson is super exciting and I am looking forward to it.”
Andreucci and his wife, a special education teacher, have a son who is an eighth-grader. He said he hopes to start his new job in Robinson in mid-January.
“We are excited to have someone as enthusiastic as Lt. Andreucci join our police department,” Lemin said. “I believe his experience and dedication to the police profession, as well as his commitment to community policing will benefit the Robinson Police Department and the city of Robinson as a whole. There were several exceptional candidates for this position, and we would like to thank each person that stepped forward to apply. We are also grateful to the Robinson community and our surrounding partner cities for their support during this process.”
Former Texas Department of Public Safety Maj. Danny Smith has served as interim police chief since August, when former Robinson Chief Phillip Prasifka left to become police chief for the Red Oak Independent School District.
Andreucci earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University and is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership and Command College. He also is a certified personal trainer and attended the Texas Department of Public Safety Fitness Institute.
He will oversee a department with 23 officers and an annual budget of about $3.2 million.
Hommel, 54, who started work in Marlin in April, had been interim police chief since June 2. He brings 29 years of law enforcement experience to the Marlin job, which has experienced a high turnover of police chiefs in recent years.
Before moving to Marlin, Hommel served as Oakwood police chief in Leon County for nine years. Before that, he was a Leon County Sheriff’s Department narcotics officer after working on a Madison-Leon County narcotics task force.
Hommel said he plans to put a stop to the revolving-door nature of the Marlin post.
“I have experience as a chief and I know what it takes to be a chief,” he said. “I am from a small agency and I have always worked in small agencies and I know what it takes for small agencies to get things done and how to work with the budget and with the city council. I plan to make the citizens the main priority, but you also have to work with the city council, the city manager and with the sheriff’s office and other local agencies. We all depend on each other.”
