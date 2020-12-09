Robinson, Marlin hire new police chiefs

Andreucci and his wife, a special education teacher, have a son who is an eighth-grader. He said he hopes to start his new job in Robinson in mid-January.

“We are excited to have someone as enthusiastic as Lt. Andreucci join our police department,” Lemin said. “I believe his experience and dedication to the police profession, as well as his commitment to community policing will benefit the Robinson Police Department and the city of Robinson as a whole. There were several exceptional candidates for this position, and we would like to thank each person that stepped forward to apply. We are also grateful to the Robinson community and our surrounding partner cities for their support during this process.”

Former Texas Department of Public Safety Maj. Danny Smith has served as interim police chief since August, when former Robinson Chief Phillip Prasifka left to become police chief for the Red Oak Independent School District.

Andreucci earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University and is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership and Command College. He also is a certified personal trainer and attended the Texas Department of Public Safety Fitness Institute.

He will oversee a department with 23 officers and an annual budget of about $3.2 million.