Robinson police officer recognized for saving life of Brookshire's pharmacist

Sue Ann Stevens, a pharmacy clerk who has worked with Jones for three years, said employees at Brookshire's are a tight-knit group and are still shaken by what happened. She said the first sign of trouble she saw was when a pharmacy tech yelled for her help.

“He was halfway lying out of his chair, grabbing and tensing up,” Stevens said.

After 21 years of experience working in nursing homes, Stevens knew how to react. While a pharmacy tech supported him, Stevens said she eased Jones out of his chair and safely to the floor. Another employee, who has worked with Jones for 14 years, called 911.

Robert Suddoth, a regular at the store, happened to be there when Jones started seizing, and he rushed over to start CPR. Nice arrived a moment later took over performing CPR and directed the pharmacy staff to open the building’s fire door to let emergency responders into the building more quickly.

By then, Jones had turned blue.

“He had literally passed away, and they brought him back and took him to the hospital,” Stevens said. “I’ve worked with people who’ve passed away, but Mr. Glenn is so close to me. For days, that was the image that kept going through my head.”